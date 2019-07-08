LPGA adds 4th tour stop for Florida in 2020

The LPGA announced a new tour stop in Florida for 2020: the Pelican Women’s Championship Presented by DEX Imaging in Belleair.

The new event, which the Forecaddie first reported on last month, will be held May 11-17 at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa and feature a full field of 144 players competing for a $1.75 million purse.

DEX Imaging, a document imaging dealer based in Tampa, Fla., that sponsors LPGA players Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, also has close ties to local professional sports teams in the area including the Tampa Bay Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning.

Pelican Golf Club, formerly known as Belleview Biltmore Golf Club, was originally designed by Donald Ross and opened in 1925. The club recently underwent major renovations after being purchased by DEX Imaging CEO Dan Doyle Jr. and Dan Doyle Sr.

“When we embarked on the complete renovation of Pelican Golf Club, we did so with the goal of bringing the best of professional golf to the Tampa area,” said Doyle in a release. “We are excited and honored to welcome the finest golfers in the world to our championship course for next year’s inaugural event. Hosting the LPGA at Pelican is a perfect opportunity to support the LPGA and women’s professional golf and shine a spotlight on our community and all it has to offer.”

The LPGA will now have four events in the Sunshine State in 2020.

The season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions is set for Jan. 15-19 in Lake Buena Vista. The inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio will be held Jan. 20-26 in Boca Raton. And season-ending CME Group Tour Championship remains set for Naples on Nov. 19-22.