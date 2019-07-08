Forecaddie: Matthew Wolff credits new caddie with keeping him loose on way to win

Hear The Man Out Front on this one.

Yes, Matthew Wolff practically cried on the shoulder of caddie Steve Lohmeyer after sinking an eagle putt to win the 3M Open and you were thinking, what happened to The Forecaddie report saying a famous caddie was hired to carry Wolff’s golf club luggage?

Seems J.P. Fitzgerald was not a good fit and got the pink slip after just one week when Wolff posted a lackluster T-80 at the Travelers. On the bag instead was a former assistant pro-turned looper, Lohmeyer. Wolff credited the former Kent State golfer for keeping him loose by talking NBA free agency, among other things.

Now, before anyone makes too big of a deal about Fitzgerald’s short stint and the lost dollar signs he must be seeing in his dreams, the pairing seemed odd the moment it began. It was an arranged marriage, undoubtedly put together with sound intentions as the 20-year-old Wolff finished up his college season and his team was tasked with finding an experienced bagman to guide him on the PGA Tour. Fitzgerald’s long run with Rory McIlroy made him the top name on the caddie free agent market, but it just didn’t work for Wolff and the lad made the tough decision to go another direction with only a few chances left to possibly secure a PGA Tour card.

So while Fitzgerald looks for his next bag since breaking up with McIlroy two years ago, Wolff appears to have found a kindred spirit and experienced caddy in Lohmeyer. And The Forecaddie had it right the first time, he just didn’t think this marriage would end so quickly.