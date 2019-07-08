Scotty Cameron releases first Teryllium-insert putter family at retail

Gear: Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 putters

Price: $599 each

Specs: 303 stainless steel body with adjustable sole weights and Teryllium face insert

Available: August 16

In 14 of the 15 major championships that Tiger Woods has won, the future Hall of Famer used a custom Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter. In his other win, the 1997 Masters, Woods used a Teryllium TeI3 Newport, a dark-finished Newport putter fitted with a copper-colored insert that sported a series of white dots on the back.

More recently, Brooks Koepka won two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships using a Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 prototype that also has a Teryllium insert.

Teryllium putters were for years available only to pros, never at retail. But Titleist and Scotty Cameron have announced the retail release of the Teryllium T22 Newport, Teryllium T22 Newport 2 and the Teryllium T22 Fastback 1.5.

The Teryllium T22 putters are milled from a piece of 303 stainless steel with adjustable weights in the sole. The weights are not designed to be adjusted by golfers, but fitters can use them to tweak the swing weight based on a player’s preferences and the length of the putter.

The putters come with a matte black finish, a pistol grip trimmed with copper paintfill and the same white dots that were on Woods’ putter.

Beyond the cosmetics, what sets the Teryllium T22 putters apart from other Scotty Cameron Newports and Fastbacks is the insert.

Cameron said beryllium copper putters were popular in the mid- and late ’90s, and some players used putters with inserts made from beryllium nickel. Cameron believed the material was too hard, but after doing some research and testing with different metals, he learned tellurium copper was ideal. After trademarking the name Teryllium, he started making putter inserts for pros using the soft copper alloy.

To further soften feel, Cameron added a vibration-dampening elastomer membrane under the face insert. It’s white, and because there are tiny holes in the back of the head, the membrane creates the white dots behind the face.