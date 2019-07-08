Srixon Q-Star golf balls feature a new core for more distance

Gear: Srixon Q-Star golf balls

Price: $26.99 per dozen

Specs: Two-piece, ionomer-covered ball with a urethane coating

Srixon staff players Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley and Graeme McDowell use Z-Star and Z-Star VX balls. They are premium offerings designed to maximize distance and give players the most greenside spin possible. They also cost about $40 per dozen, which can price them out of reach of some recreational golfers.

For players looking for high performance at a more budget-conscious price, Srixon offers the fifth generation of the Q-Star ball.

At the heart of the new ball, which is available in white and yellow, is an updated FastLayer core designed to create more speed. The core is extremely soft in the center and gradually grows firmer in the outer areas. Srixon said this helps golfers achieve more ball speed off the tee and with their irons.

Complimenting the new core is an updated 338 Speed Dimple pattern designed to be more aerodynamic and reduce drag. Together, they should help golfers hit the ball farther while decreasing the wind’s effect on a shot.

To give players more control on approach shots and around the greens, Srixon designed the new Q-Star with SpinSkin. It is a urethane coating applied over the ionomer cover that allows the grooves in short irons and wedges to grip the ball more effectively and generate more spin.