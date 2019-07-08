Tiger Woods takes 1 a.m. wake-up call to prep for British Open

Tiger Woods is preparing for the British Open by using some faux time travel.

The 148th Open Championship begins a week from Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

In a video posted by Nike on Instagram (seen above), Woods said he is adjusting his body clock for the five-hour time difference between the East Coast of the U.S. and that of Northern Ireland by getting up in the middle of the night.

“Hey Nike, it’s Tiger. Wake Up! It is now 1 a.m. here on the East Coast,” Woods says in the video. “Why am I doing this? It is now 6 a.m. on Royal Portrush. I will be playing the Open Championship there. And in order to be prepared for the time change, I am getting up.”

He then goes on to offer some advice on how getting up early can lead to success.

“If you want to succeed, if you want to get better, if you want to win, if you want to accomplish your goals, it starts with getting up early in the morning.”

Woods is among the betting favorites for the year’s final major. He has won the Open Championship three times, in 2000, ’05 and ’06.