2 up, 2 down: Matthew Wolff, Shanshan Feng post milestone wins

Taking a look at some risers and fallers on golf’s three major tours for the week ending July 7, 2019.

The Golfweek/Sagarin rankings are updated as of July 8 and are noted below.

PGA Tour 2 up

Matthew Wolff (N/A)

While still in college at Oklahoma State, Wolff made the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. On Sunday at the 3M Open, he won his first PGA Tour event in his fourth start, and third since turning pro. Some more superlatives:

Wolff is the third golfer (Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods) to win the NCAA individual and a PGA Tour event in the same year.

Wolff is the eighth player since 1970 to win on tour in four or fewer starts.

Wolff is the ninth-youngest winner in tour history and the youngest since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

Wyndham Clark (195)

After missing five straight cuts, Clark has posted three straight top 20s, including a T-5 at the 3M Open.

When he wasn’t making Twitter headlines for his post-swing club drops…

Wyndham Clark is putting together a club drop masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/4fxzduZwL0 — Skratch (@Skratch) July 7, 2019

… Clark found himself tied for the lead on Sunday but parred out on holes 14-18 to finish with a final-round 68.

PGA Tour 2 down

Charley Hoffman (147)

Hoffman has missed his last four cuts and has posted no individual top-10 finishes since he was second in April in the Valero Texas Open (also site of his last victory, in 2016). At the Zurich Team event, he posted a T-9 finish but it’s been a rough stretch for Hoffman, currently 66th on the Money List. His 10 missed cuts are his most since 2008.

Phil Mickelson (138)

After saying he felt ready to play well and he was swinging the club well, Mickelson left TPC Twin Cities after 36 holes, the sixth time he has missed the cut in his 12 starts since winning his fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. It was his fourth trunk slammer in his last six starts. His best finish the half dozen times he did see Saturday and Sunday was a tie for 18th at the Masters.

LPGA 2 up

Yealimi Noh (N/A)

Played like a veteran in her LPGA debut as a professional. The 17-year-old Monday-qualified to earn a spot in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic and then lit the world on fire with an opening 63. Finished tied for sixth and was awarded a sponsor exemption into this week’s Marathon Classic.

Shanshan Feng (22)

China’s best breaks a 20-month victory drought at Thornberry to collect her 10th LPGA victory. Her iron game down the stretch on Sunday looked like vintage Shanshan. Hit a dart to 3 feet on the 72nd hole to beat Ariya Jutanugarn by one stroke.

LPGA 2 down

Sandra Gal (134)

Missed cut at Thornberry on the heels of a couple finishes outside the top 60. Currently ranks 90th on the money list, a far cry from where the German typically falls. Hasn’t posted a top 10 this season.

Jennifer Song (68)

Remember when Song nearly won the ANA Inspiration last year in that epic nighttime three-way playoff? Must seem like a lifetime ago for a player who hasn’t contended since. Ranks 130th in greens in regulation. Ten years ago, Song won the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links in the same summer.

European Tour 2 up

Robert Rock (133)

The Englishman must wish he could play the Irish Open every week. Then he might never have to worry about his European Tour status. The 42-year-old arrived in Lahinch 147th on the money list after a dismal season with just one top 20, T-18 in the Hero Indian Open. Joint fourth place in the $7 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open not only earned him a spot in the Open Championship, but moved him to 70th on the Race to Dubai and a good chance of retaining his card for next year. The two-time winner has two runner-ups in the Irish and entered the final round as 54 hole leader. No wonder he excelled at Lahinch.

Andy Sullivan (102)

It’s been a long time four years since Sullivan burst into the limelight with three wins. Those 2015 victories paved his way to a Ryder Cup debut in 2016, but the Englishman pretty much went MIA over the next two seasons. T-2 in the Irish Open might have been better if not for Jon Rahm’s brilliance over the final 36 holes. Sullivan was showing a return to something near his 2015 form with a few good finishes before he arrived in Ireland: T-11 in Qatar, T-7 in the Maybank Championship and T-13 in the Estrella Damn NA Andalucia Masters. A fourth European Tour win surely can’t be far away?

European Tour 2 down

Paul Dunne (336)

Everyone thought the former UAB player was on the verge of moving to another level when he stared down Rory McIlroy to win the 2017 British Masters, his first European Tour victory. Yet Dunne seems to have slipped a gear instead. The man with the silky short game missed the cut in the Irish Open. His results this season look more impressive than they are with three top 10s, but two were in bottom of the food chain events. His T-4 in the Made in Denmark is his only real good performance of the season. Driving accuracy might be the reason he’s struggling. The 26 year old is only averaging 48.32% of fairway hit, which explains why he’s 89th on the Race to Dubai.

Andrew Johnston (281)

You’ll struggle to hear yells of “Beef” at European Tour events these days. The man behind the nickname is deep in the doldrums in more ways than one. Andrew Johnston is 139th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai with just one top 20 all season, T-9 in the Australian PGA Championship, his second event of the 2018-19 season. Sadly, the 30-year-old Englishman is also struggling off the fairways. He recently wrote a European Tour blog where he admitted the hype surrounding his success after winning the 2016 Spanish Open had been too much for him. “I didn’t realize the underlying pressure I was putting on myself to perform, to try and please thousands of people,” he wrote. Thankfully, Johnston has sought professional help. Hopefully it helps him get his life and his game back together.