John Deere Classic Odds: Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among favorites

The PGA Tour is offering its own futures tournament this week at the John Deere Classic.
Five golfers age 21-or-under are among the oddsmakers’ favorites win in the Quad Cities area this week.
Rookie Viktor Hovland, 21, who turned pro after breaking the record for the low amateur score in the U.S. Open last month, is the 18-1 overall choice to win in what is only his fifth start on the Tour. That’s according to the latest numbers at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
Collin Morikawa, who left Cal in the spring, earned special PGA Tour temporary status for the rest of the season with his T-2 finish to Matthew Wolff at 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities this past weekend.
Morikawa is 20-1 to win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill, along with Joaquin Niemann and Sungjae Im.
Wolff is a 25-1 choice among oddsmakers. He got a two-year PGA Tour exemption with his thrilling 3M Open victory, along with all the golden tickets created by a Tour victory.
Morikawa, Wolff and Niemann are 20, while Im is 21.
There are five others at 25-1: Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Brian Harman.
Here are the player-to-win odds for the John Deere Classic.
John Deere Classic Betting Odds
|ODDS to Win:
|Viktor Hovland
|18/1
|Collin Morikawa
|20/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|20/1
|Sungjae Im
|20/1
|Matthew Wolff
|25/1
|Kevin Streelman
|25/1
|Lucas Glover
|25/1
|Charles Howell III
|25/1
|Zach Johnson
|25/1
|Brian Harman
|25/1
|Daniel Berger
|25/1
|Ryan Moore
|30/1
|Kyle Stanley
|40/1
|Bud Cauley
|40/1
|Sam Burns
|40/1
|Wyndham Clark
|40/1
|Kevin Tway
|40/1
|Joel Dahmen
|50/1
|Ryan Palmer
|50/1
|Jason Dufner
|50/1
|Nate Lashley
|60/1
|Scott Brown
|60/1
|Bronson Burgoon
|60/1
|J.T. Poston
|60/1
|Martin Laird
|60/1
|Cameron Champ
|60/1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|60/1
|Peter Malnati
|60/1
|Denny McCarthy
|60/1
|Pat Perez
|60/1
|Vaughn Taylor
|60/1
|Troy Merritt
|60/1
|Nick Watney
|80/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|80/1
|Cameron Tringale
|80/1
|Johnson Wagner
|80/1
|Danny Lee
|80/1
|Austin Cook
|80/1
|Sam Ryder
|80/1
|Harold Varner III
|80/1
|Beau Hossler
|80/1
|Sepp Straka
|80/1
|Talor Gooch
|80/1
|Nick Taylor
|80/1
|Brian Stuard
|80/1
|Doc Redman
|100/1
|Russell Henley
|100/1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|100/1
|Matt Jones
|100/1
|Ryan Armour
|100/1
|Carlos Ortiz
|100/1
|Roger Sloan
|100/1
|Joey Garber
|100/1
|Brice Garnett
|100/1
|Shawn Stefani
|100/1
|Hank Lebioda
|100/1
|Bill Haas
|125/1
|Peter Uihlein
|125/1
|Scott Stallings
|125/1
|Matt Every
|125/1
|Andrew Landry
|125/1
|Stephan Jaeger
|125/1
|Michael Thompson
|125/1
|Luke Donald
|125/1
|Zack Sucher
|150/1
|Adam Long
|150/1
|Trey Mullinax
|150/1
|Sam Saunders
|150/1
|Roberto Castro
|150/1
|Ted Potter, Jr
|150/1
|Kramer Hickok
|150/1
|Alex Prugh
|150/1
|Seamus Power
|150/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|200/1
|Curtis Luck
|200/1
|Cameron Davis
|200/1
|Stewart Cink
|200/1
|Michael Kim
|300/1
|Ho Sung Choi
|500/1
|Field (all others)
|5/1
|Tournament Matchups:
|Joaquin Niemann
|EVEN
|Viktor Hovland
|-120
|Collin Morikawa
|-130
|Matthew Wolff
|+110
|Charles Howell III
|-105
|Kevin Streelman
|-115
|Zach Johnson
|-130
|Ryan Moore
|+110
|Lucas Glover
|-110
|Brian Harman
|-110
|Sam Burns
|-110
|Kevin Tway
|-110
|Jason Dufner
|EVEN
|Ryan Palmer
|-120
|Scott Brown
|-125
|Johnson Wagner
|+105
|Denny McCarthy
|-110
|J.T. Poston
|-110
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-110
|Vaughn Taylor
|-110
