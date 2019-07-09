John Deere Classic Odds: Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among favorites

The PGA Tour is offering its own futures tournament this week at the John Deere Classic.

Five golfers age 21-or-under are among the oddsmakers’ favorites win in the Quad Cities area this week.

Rookie Viktor Hovland, 21, who turned pro after breaking the record for the low amateur score in the U.S. Open last month, is the 18-1 overall choice to win in what is only his fifth start on the Tour. That’s according to the latest numbers at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

Collin Morikawa, who left Cal in the spring, earned special PGA Tour temporary status for the rest of the season with his T-2 finish to Matthew Wolff at 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities this past weekend.

Morikawa is 20-1 to win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill, along with Joaquin Niemann and Sungjae Im.

Wolff is a 25-1 choice among oddsmakers. He got a two-year PGA Tour exemption with his thrilling 3M Open victory, along with all the golden tickets created by a Tour victory.

Morikawa, Wolff and Niemann are 20, while Im is 21.

There are five others at 25-1: Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Brian Harman.

Here are the player-to-win odds for the John Deere Classic.

John Deere Classic Betting Odds