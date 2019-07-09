Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

John Deere Classic Odds: Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among favorites

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

John Deere Classic Odds: Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among favorites

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic Odds: Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among favorites

By July 9, 2019 5:01 pm

By: |

The PGA Tour is offering its own futures tournament this week at the John Deere Classic.

Five golfers age 21-or-under are among the oddsmakers’ favorites win in the Quad Cities area this week.

Rookie Viktor Hovland, 21, who turned pro after breaking the record for the low amateur score in the U.S. Open last month, is the 18-1 overall choice to win in what is only his fifth start on the Tour. That’s according to the latest numbers at the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

Collin Morikawa, who left Cal in the spring, earned special PGA Tour temporary status for the rest of the season with his T-2 finish to Matthew Wolff at 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities this past weekend.

Morikawa is 20-1 to win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill, along with Joaquin Niemann and Sungjae Im.

Wolff is a 25-1 choice among oddsmakers. He got a two-year PGA Tour exemption with his thrilling 3M Open victory, along with all the golden tickets created by a Tour victory.

Morikawa, Wolff and Niemann are 20, while Im is 21.

There are five others at 25-1: Kevin Streelman, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Brian Harman.

Here are the player-to-win odds for the John Deere Classic.

John Deere Classic Betting Odds

ODDS to Win:
Viktor Hovland 18/1
Collin Morikawa 20/1
Joaquin Niemann 20/1
Sungjae Im 20/1
Matthew Wolff 25/1
Kevin Streelman 25/1
Lucas Glover 25/1
Charles Howell III 25/1
Zach Johnson 25/1
Brian Harman 25/1
Daniel Berger 25/1
Ryan Moore 30/1
Kyle Stanley 40/1
Bud Cauley 40/1
Sam Burns 40/1
Wyndham Clark 40/1
Kevin Tway 40/1
Joel Dahmen 50/1
Ryan Palmer 50/1
Jason Dufner 50/1
Nate Lashley 60/1
Scott Brown 60/1
Bronson Burgoon 60/1
J.T. Poston 60/1
Martin Laird 60/1
Cameron Champ 60/1
Mackenzie Hughes 60/1
Peter Malnati 60/1
Denny McCarthy 60/1
Pat Perez 60/1
Vaughn Taylor 60/1
Troy Merritt 60/1
Nick Watney 80/1
Jhonattan Vegas 80/1
Cameron Tringale 80/1
Johnson Wagner 80/1
Danny Lee 80/1
Austin Cook 80/1
Sam Ryder 80/1
Harold Varner III 80/1
Beau Hossler 80/1
Sepp Straka 80/1
Talor Gooch 80/1
Nick Taylor 80/1
Brian Stuard 80/1
Doc Redman 100/1
Russell Henley 100/1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100/1
Matt Jones 100/1
Ryan Armour 100/1
Carlos Ortiz 100/1
Roger Sloan 100/1
Joey Garber 100/1
Brice Garnett 100/1
Shawn Stefani 100/1
Hank Lebioda 100/1
Bill Haas 125/1
Peter Uihlein 125/1
Scott Stallings 125/1
Matt Every 125/1
Andrew Landry 125/1
Stephan Jaeger 125/1
Michael Thompson 125/1
Luke Donald 125/1
Zack Sucher 150/1
Adam Long 150/1
Trey Mullinax 150/1
Sam Saunders 150/1
Roberto Castro 150/1
Ted Potter, Jr 150/1
Kramer Hickok 150/1
Alex Prugh 150/1
Seamus Power 150/1
Ollie Schniederjans 200/1
Curtis Luck 200/1
Cameron Davis 200/1
Stewart Cink 200/1
Michael Kim 300/1
Ho Sung Choi 500/1
Field (all others) 5/1
Tournament Matchups:
Joaquin Niemann EVEN
Viktor Hovland -120
Collin Morikawa -130
Matthew Wolff +110
Charles Howell III -105
Kevin Streelman -115
Zach Johnson -130
Ryan Moore +110
Lucas Glover -110
Brian Harman -110
Sam Burns -110
Kevin Tway -110
Jason Dufner EVEN
Ryan Palmer -120
Scott Brown -125
Johnson Wagner +105
Denny McCarthy -110
J.T. Poston -110
Mackenzie Hughes -110
Vaughn Taylor -110

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home