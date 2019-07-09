Brittany Lincicome gives birth to baby girl, Emery Reign Gouws

Brittany Lincicome and husband Dewald Gouws welcomed their first child, Emery Reign Gouws on Monday afternoon at 3:50 p.m. local time in Chicago. Lincicome had flown to Chicago for an outing and was surprised by Emery’s early arrival.

Lincicome, 33, took to Instagram to share the news.

“Our little bundle of joy decided she didn’t want to wait anymore to make her grand entrance. I flew to Chicago for an outing yesterday and she came today at 3:50pm. She is exactly 8 weeks early. So we need some prayers for her. So far she is doing awesome 💗💗💗,” Lincicome posted.

The baby weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces and required oxygen overnight Monday.

“She is doing great,” Lincicome posted Tuesday. “They took her off oxygen this morning. Which is a great sign. Still in need of prayers she keeps progressing and we get to go home sooner rather (than) later.”

Lincicome, a two-time major winner, curtailed her schedule this year due to the baby’s September due date.

“Even if you try to plan it as perfectly as possible, you’re going to miss out on something,” Lincicome said before the ANA Inspiration in April. “Selfishly, I thought if I was going to miss a Solheim Cup, Scotland was better than Ohio (in 2021) just because I love playing in front of our American fans. There is something about being in the country. But, yeah, it’s so hard to plan that I was going to miss something or something was going to get missed.”

Lincicome suffered a miscarriage last year. While she will miss some playing time, her priorities have been fully focused on becoming a mom.