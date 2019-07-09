John Daly WDs from British Open after spider bite, being denied use of cart

John Daly will not be playing in the British Open after being denied the use of a cart by the R&A.

The official reason for Daly’s withdrawal was a medical condition, the R&A said Tuesday. Daly has an Open exemption due to his victory at St. Andrews in 1995.

Daly detailed an incident via social media on Sunday describing how he suffered a bite from a brown recluse spider in England and eventually had to be treated days later at Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital.

“Fast forward to Friday, mouth/mouth, compressions & unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation & straight into surgery! Removing what developed into a major infection in my abdominal area & treated for early sepsis all from a brown recluse!”

Daly was replaced in the field by Kevin Streelman, who learned about his fate and playing spot via email.

Daly claims to have osteoarthritis in his right knee, which would make walking difficult for an extended period of time.

Daly’s plea for a cart was based upon the Americans with Disabilities Act and the fact that he had been allowed to use a cart by the PGA of America during the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May. He missed the cut after rounds of 75 and 76.

“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field,” the R&A said in denying his request three days ago.

“The terrain at Royal Portrush is not suited to buggies and indeed the club itself does not permit their use. We have a serious concern that some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible.”

Daly won the 1995 Open at St. Andrews over Costantino Rocca in a playoff.