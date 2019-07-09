John Deere Classic Viewer's Guide: Round 1 & 2 groups, tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour continues its extended swing through America’s heartland this week with the John Deere Classic.

Six winners from this season are among those in the field in the Quad Cities. Among them are the past two PGA Tour winners: 3M Open champ Matthew Wolff and Rocket Mortgage Classic title-holder Nate Lashley.

Michael Kim, who shot a tournament-record 257 last year, will be defending his title at TPC Deere Run. The course will play at 7,268 yards and par-71 this week.

The one of the final berths in the British Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland next week will go to the the highest top-5 finisher here who hasn’t already earned an Open spot. Francesco Molinari was JDC runner-up in 2018, a week before he won the Open Championship.

The presence of Tour newbies Collin Morikawa, who finished T2 last week at TPC Twin Cities, Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh and Wolff has given the JDC a nice lift, as it will be lacking in some of the traditional firepower of those PGA Tour stops that do not fall on the week before a major across the Atlantic Ocean.

Hovland broke the U.S. Open low-amateur record held by Jack Nicklaus last month at Pebble Beach. Hovland turned pro afterward, passing up a guaranteed spot in The Open had he remained an amatuer, and has played every week since.

Doc Redman and Hovland, the past two U.S. Amateur winners, and Morikawa are grouped together in Rounds 1 & 2 and will be a featured grouping on Friday afternoon, going out at 2:40 p.m. from the 1st tee.

Expect low scores this week similar to the ones posted last week at TPC Twin Cities, where Wolff beat Bryson DeChambeau and Morikawa by 1 shot at 21-under. Paul Goydos shot a 59 here on the same day in 2010 when winner Steve Stricker shot 60.

Here are the Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings for the John Deere Classic. All times listed are Eastern.

John Deere Classic Tee Times – Round 1

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Nick Taylor, Shawn Stefani, Alex Prugh 8 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy 8:10 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Anirban Lahiri, Richy Werenski 8;20 a.m. Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry, Kyle Stanley 8:30 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore 8:40 a.m. Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney 8:50 a.m. Matt Every, Kelly Kraft, Sungjae Im 9 a.m. Billy Hurley III, Hunter Mahan, Dicky Pride 9:10 a.m. John Senden, Boo Weekley, Cameron Tringale 9:20 a.m. Jim Herman, Scott Brown, Carlos Ortiz 9:30 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Kramer Hickok, Dylan Meyer 9;40 a.m. Ben Silverman, Julián Etulain, Austen Truslow 9:50 a.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Kyle Jones, Steve Allan 1 p.m. Matt Jones, Daniel Chopra, Harold Varner III 1:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Bill Haas, Sebastián Muñoz 1:20 p.m Dominic Bozzelli, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark 1:30 p.m Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes 1:40 p.m Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 1:50 p.m Michael Kim, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 2 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan 2:10 p.m. Peter Malnati, Brian Davis, Zack Sucher 2:20 p.m. Andres Romero, Ryan Blaum, Tyler Duncan 2:30 p.m. Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Kris Blanks 2:40 p.m. Tom Lovelady, Brady Schnell, Ho Sung Choi 2:50 p.m. Chase Wright, Cameron Davis, Justin Suh 3 p.m. Roberto Díaz, Chris Thompson, John Chin

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Ben Crane, Parker McLachlin, Tom Hoge 8 a.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, Sam Ryder 8:10 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8;20 a.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink 8:30 a.m. Cameron Champ, Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen 8:40 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, Kevin Tway 8:50 a.m. Lucas Glover, Joaquin Niemann, Seamus Power 9 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Chad Campbell, Bronson Burgoon 9:10 a.m. Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro 9:20 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk 9:30 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman, Viktor Hovland 9;40 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Nicholas Lindheim, John Catli 9:50 a.m. Martin Piller, Curtis Luck, Sepp Straka 1 p.m. George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd, David Hearn 1:10 p.m. Tim Herron, Josh Teater, Hank Lebioda 1:20 p.m Alex Cejka, Chad Collins, J.T. Poston 1:30 p.m Satoshi Kodaira, Cody Gribble, Smylie Kaufman 1:40 p.m Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Luke Donald 1:50 p.m Michael Thompson, Whee Kim, Scott Langley 2 p.m. J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth, Bud Cauley 2:10 p.m. Robert Streb, Trey Mullinax, Sam Burns 2:20 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Chris Couch, Derek Fathauer 2:30 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Freddie Jacobson, Wes Roach 2:40 p.m. Jim Knous, Anders Albertson, Ryan Vermee 2:50 p.m. Will Claxton, Joey Garber, Darin Fisher 3 p.m. Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves, Austin Connelly

John Deere Classic Tee Times – Round 2

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd, David Hearn 8 a.m. Tim Herron, Josh Teater, Hank Lebioda 8:10 a.m. Alex Cejka, Chad Collins, J.T. Poston 8;20 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Cody Gribble, Smylie Kaufman 8:30 a.m. Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Luke Donald 8:40 a.m. Michael Thompson, Whee Kim, Scott Langley 8:50 a.m. J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth, Bud Cauley 9 a.m. Robert Streb, Trey Mullinax, Sam Burns 9:10 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Chris Couch, Derek Fathauer 9:20 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Freddie Jacobson, Wes Roach 9:30 a.m. Jim Knous, Anders Albertson, Ryan Vermeer 9;40 a.m. Will Claxton, Joey Garber, Darin Fisher 9:50 a.m. Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves, Austin Connelly 1 p.m. Ben Crane, Parker McLachlin, Tom Hoge 1:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, Sam Ryder 1:20 p.m Arjun Atwal, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:30 p.m Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink 1:40 p.m Cameron Champ, Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen 1:50 p.m Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, Kevin Tway 2 p.m. Lucas Glover, Joaquin Niemann, Seamus Power 2:10 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Chad Campbell, Bronson Burgoon 2:20 p.m. Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro 2:30 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk 2:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman, Viktor Hovland 2:50 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Nicholas Lindheim, John Catlin 3 p.m. Martin Piller, Curtis Luck, Sepp Straka

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Matt Jones, Daniel Chopra, Harold Varner III 8 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Bill Haas, Sebastián Muñoz 8:10 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark 8;20 a.m. Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes 8:30 a.m. Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 8:40 a.m. Michael Kim, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 8:50 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan 9 a.m. Peter Malnati, Brian Davis, Zack Sucher 9:10 a.m. Andres Romero, Ryan Blaum, Tyler Duncan 9:20 a.m. Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Kris Blanks 9:30 a.m. Tom Lovelady, Brady Schnell, Ho Sung Choi 9;40 a.m. Chase Wright, Cameron Davis, Justin Suh 9:50 a.m. Roberto Díaz, Chris Thompson, John Chin 1 p.m. Nick Taylor, Shawn Stefani, Alex Prugh 1:10 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy 1:20 p.m Robert Garrigus, Anirban Lahiri, Richy Werenski 1:30 p.m Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry, Kyle Stanley 1:40 p.m Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore 1:50 p.m Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney 2 p.m. Matt Every, Kelly Kraft, Sungjae Im 2:10 p.m. Billy Hurley III, Hunter Mahan, Dicky Pride 2:20 p.m. John Senden, Boo Weekley, Cameron Tringale 2:30 p.m. Jim Herman, Scott Brown, Carlos Ortiz 2:40 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Kramer Hickok, Dylan Meyer 2:50 p.m. Ben Silverman, Julián Etulain, Austen Truslow 3 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Kyle Jones, Steve Allan

How to watch the John Deere Classic on TV, online

Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)