Brooke Henderson wins ESPY Award for 'Best Female Golfer'

Brooke Henderson won the 2019 ESPY for “Best Female Golfer” Wednesday.

Henderson, 21, this year became winningest Canadian golfer of all time after winning won the Meijer LPGA Classic on June 16 for the second time.

It was her ninth LPGA title and marked the fourth straight year that Henderson won multiple titles.

In April, Henderson successfully defended her title at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Henderson finished second in the Race to the CME Globe in 2018.

The other “Best Female Golfer” nominees were Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin-Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park. Jutanugarn was the 2018 LPGA Player of the Year, and won the Race to the CME Globe. Park has five victories since the start of 2018 and won the ESPN last year. Ko was 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year and took the 2019 ANA Inspiration in April.

Brooks Koepka is nominated for “Best Male Athlete” and one of four nominees for “Best Male Golfer,” in addition to Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari.