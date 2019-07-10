Brooks Koepka wins 'Best Male Golfer' award at the ESPYs

Brooks Koepka capped off a stellar 13-month run by being named the “Best Male Golfer” at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship twice and U.S. Open once since June 2018, Koepka also finished second at the 2019 Masters to Tiger Woods – by just 1 shot – and at the 2019 U.S. Open to Gary Woodland – by 3 strokes.

Koepka was the runaway PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2018. He beat Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Woods for “Best Male Golfer” ESPY honors.

Of course, Koepka is not finished this season. He takes on Royal Portrush and the British Open next week in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Koepka’s girlfriend Jena Sims, as she often does, was turning heads with an NSFW outfit she wore at the ESPYs pre-party Tuesday night and again on the red carpet and sitting in the front row Wednesday.

Koepka is also a finalist for “Male Athlete of the Year” along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2019 “Best Female Golfer” ESPY Award winner is Brooke Henderson, who won her ninth career event at the Meijer LPGA Classic last month. She beat Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin-Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park for that honor.