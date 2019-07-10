Opinion: ESPYs could add another line to Brooks Koepka's list of grievances

Brooks Koepka is always one snub away from winning another major.

The next chance for Koepka to fatten up the metaphorical boulder on his well-chiseled shoulders comes Wednesday night at the ESPY awards.

Koepka is a finalist for “Male Athlete of the Year” along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advocates for each athlete have a strong case. Three are reigning MVPs. Koepka is the defending PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Your ESPY winner of choice likely depends on how you value team success vs. individual performance and achievement.

For those who emphasize winning above all else – Antetokounmpo and Mahomes are eliminated since neither celebrated a title or even reached the championship round in their respective sport.

Antetokounmpo was NBA MVP, but his Bucks were bounced from the playoffs by the eventual champion Raptors in the Eastern Finals. NFL MVP Mahomes lit the league ablaze by throwing 50 touchdown passes in one season – joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only NFL QBs to do so – only to get out-Bradyed by Brady in the AFC Championship Game.

Betts and the Red Sox won 118 games in 2018 en route to the franchise’s fourth World Series title in 15 years. But Mookie had eight teammates on the field assisting him on every pitch.

That leaves Koepka. All he did was win majors. And he did it on his own (at least on the course). The winner of the PGA Championship twice and U.S. Open once since June 2018, Koepka finished second at the 2019 Masters and 2019 U.S. Open by 4 shots combined. He only had a caddie at his side, and not Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez or Xander Bogaerts.

Koepka adds a level of raw athleticism to a sport whose all-time greats once routinely smoked their sponsor’s brand of cigarettes during televised tournaments and major championships.

Given Mahomes’ wide-spread national popularity, his mad skills, his ability to create Top 10 highlights each week and the fact that he’s the best hope the world has to stop Brady from winning another Super Bowl in February, he’s the favorite to win “Best Male Athlete” honors.

Koepka will likely have to settle for the “Best Male Golfer” ESPY. He faces Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari in that category.

If ESPN could get Woods to ever show up, he’d be a shoo-in. But Tiger is taking 1 a.m. wake-up calls on the East Coast to prep for Royal Portrush. If Woods accepts an ESPY via video, Koepka may rip off 10 straight majors.

The “Best Female Golfer” nominees are Ariya Jutanugarn, Brooke Henderson, Jin-Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park. Jutanugarn was the 2018 LPGA Player of the Year, won the Race to the CME Globe and the 2018 Women’s U.S. Open. Park has won five times since the start of 2018 and was the 2018 ESPY winner. Ko was 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year and took the 2019 ANA Inspiration in April. Henderson was second in the Race to the CME Globe last year.