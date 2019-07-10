Ping, John Deere unveil very large putter

Talk about your flat stick.

Ping Golf and John Deere have teamed up to create the world’s largest putter.

The monstrosity is actually half putter, half excavator, and 100% awesome.

John Deere is the title sponsor of this week’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., and Ping is obviously known for making great putters.

According to pgatour.com, John Deere engineers flew to Ping’s headquarters in Phoenix a few weeks ago to start the design process, with the goal of maintaining the features of Ping’s Anser putter.

The insert on the face is a nod to John Deere’s heritage, as it resembles the grill of a tractor.

The aluminum putter head checks in at 325 pounds and actually hits golf balls. Well, really large golf balls.

Fans can give it a whirl, as this thing is on display near the entrance of the tournament.