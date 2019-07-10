What we know about the PGA Tour's fall schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season will begin with the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, previously known as The Greenbrier Classic, Sept. 12-15.

That’s just two weeks after the Tour Championship on Aug. 22-25, which will conclude the 2018-19 season.

The Greenbrier is one of 11 fall events on the docket for 2019-20, though the Tour has not yet officially released the full season schedule. Here’s what we know so far about the events this fall.

Japan’s first official PGA Tour event, the ZOZO Championship, will feature Tiger Woods for its debut, Oct. 24-27 outside Tokyo.

The President’s Cup is being staged in December at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

2019-20 PGA Tour schedule

Sep. 12-15: A Military Tribute at the Greebrier

Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

Sep.19-22: Sanderson Farms Championship

Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Sep. 26-29: Safeway Open

Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, Calif.

Oct. 3-6: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 10-13: Houston Open

Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas

Oct. 17-20: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

Oct. 24-27: The ZOZO Championship

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: Bermuda Championship

Port Royal Golf Club, Southamptom Parish, Bermuda

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Nov. 14-17: Mayakoba Golf Classic

El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Nov. 21-24: The RSM Classic

Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Ga.

Dec. 4-7: Hero World Challenge*

Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

Dec. 5-8: PNC Father/Son Challenge*

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando

Dec. 12-15: Presidents Cup*

Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Dec. 13-15: QBE Shootout*

Tiburon Golf Course, Naples, Fla.

*Unofficial PGA Tour events