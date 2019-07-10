What we know about the PGA Tour's fall schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season will begin with the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, previously known as The Greenbrier Classic, Sept. 12-15.
That’s just two weeks after the Tour Championship on Aug. 22-25, which will conclude the 2018-19 season.
The Greenbrier is one of 11 fall events on the docket for 2019-20, though the Tour has not yet officially released the full season schedule. Here’s what we know so far about the events this fall.
Japan’s first official PGA Tour event, the ZOZO Championship, will feature Tiger Woods for its debut, Oct. 24-27 outside Tokyo.
The President’s Cup is being staged in December at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
2019-20 PGA Tour schedule
Sep. 12-15: A Military Tribute at the Greebrier
Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Sep.19-22: Sanderson Farms Championship
Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
Sep. 26-29: Safeway Open
Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, Calif.
Oct. 3-6: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.
Oct. 10-13: Houston Open
Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas
Oct. 17-20: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
Oct. 24-27: The ZOZO Championship
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
Oct. 31-Nov. 3: Bermuda Championship
Port Royal Golf Club, Southamptom Parish, Bermuda
Oct. 31-Nov. 3: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China
Nov. 14-17: Mayakoba Golf Classic
El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 21-24: The RSM Classic
Sea Island Resort (Seaside), Sea Island, Ga.
Dec. 4-7: Hero World Challenge*
Albany, New Providence, Bahamas
Dec. 5-8: PNC Father/Son Challenge*
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando
Dec. 12-15: Presidents Cup*
Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec. 13-15: QBE Shootout*
Tiburon Golf Course, Naples, Fla.
*Unofficial PGA Tour events
