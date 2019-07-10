Inner Circle: Harris English relies on his Ping team for confidence in his clubs

Harris English has worked with Ping for more than 15 years. And from week to week on the PGA Tour, it seems the work is never done.

“You’ve got to have trust and confidence in the golf club you’re playing to know what happens under pressure, know your misses and how far the club goes, how high the club moves, how much spin it has,” English says. “It definitely takes a lot of trial and error to get to that point.”

English has five professional victories in his career, including two on the PGA Tour. He relies on the Ping team that travels to every Tour stop as part of his “Inner Circle.”

The 29-year-old who was an all-American at the University of Georgia trusts Christian Pena, Ping’s manager who travels with the Tour, and Pena’s team to build clubs and adjust clubs whenever needed. “We’re a mobile, fitting, building and just pure taking-care-of-the-player van,” Pena says. “We can build clubs, we can adjust clubs, we want our players to perform their best.”

And performing at a high level is something English has done consistently throughout his career. He has more than $12 million in PGA Tour earnings since turning pro in 2011.