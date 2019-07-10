PGA Tour officially welcomes Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa

Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, who finished first and tied for second respectively in the 3M Open last week, have officially accepted invitations to join the PGA Tour ranks.

Wolff, who played at Oklahoma State, will be part of the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season. He earned membership status thanks to his 1-shot victory at TPC Twin Cities.

Wolff got 500 FedEx Cup points for the 3M Open victory and is projected to be 73rd on the list once it is updated, right behind Jordan Spieth.

Morikawa received Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2018-19 season by virtue of his finish at the 3M Open. That means he is eligible for an invite to every PGA Tour stateside event until the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.

The PGA Tour made the announcement Wednesday.

Since leaving Cal, Morikawa finished T-14 at the RBC Canadian Open, T-35 at the U.S. Open and T-36 at the Travelers Championship.

If Morikawa gets inside top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings before the Northern Trust, he will earn his PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season.

Morikawa has 334 “unofficial” points this season, which would put him at No. 117 in the rankings that include Wolff. He received 245 “unofficial” points for his finish at the 3M Open in addition to the 89 he had previously accumulated.

He needs a victory between now and the Northern Trust to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs this season.

Both Wolff and Morikawa are playing in the John Deere Classic this week and are listed among the betting favorites.