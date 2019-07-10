Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rose Zhang leads the pack after 63 at Girls Junior PGA Championship

Rose Zhang leads the pack after 63 at Girls Junior PGA Championship

Amateur

Rose Zhang leads the pack after 63 at Girls Junior PGA Championship

By July 10, 2019 7:07 pm

By: |

After posting a 3-under 67 in the first round of the Girls Junior PGA Championship on Tuesday, Rose Zhang came out firing in the second round.

The 16-year-old from Irvine, Calif., made eagle on the par-five 14th — her fifth hole Wednesday — at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn., part of a 7-under 63 that included six birdies and one bogey, which came on her final hole. Zhang leads the pack at 10-under after 36 holes with a one-stroke lead over Sara Im and Phoebe Brinker.

For Zhang, success at the Junior PGA Championship is nothing new. She won the event in 2017 and finished as runner-up last year. She’s committed to Stanford in the class of 2021 and ranks No. 6 in Golfweek’s girls junior rankings.

RELATED: Rose Zhang’s rapid rise in junior ranks

Zhang’s second-round 63 is a personal best and her 130 through 36 holes is the lowest score in the tournament’s 44-year history.

“I was pretty concentrated on the course today,” Zhang said in a release. “I didn’t feel any nerves and wasn’t looking at other scores, which helped keep me in check. I managed to shoot a pretty good score.”

After striking a 3-wood 219 yards away from the pin on the 14th, Zhang converted the 25-foot eagle putt, the highlight of a standout day.

“I was trying not to three-putt,” Zhang said in a release. “The putt had a really big downhill break. I was just trying to get it past the hole and close enough for a birdie opportunity. It rolled in. It was just that kind of day.”

