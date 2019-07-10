Tom Fazio redesign of Wynn Golf Club slated to reopen near Las Vegas Strip

One of the top courses alongside the Las Vegas Strip is making a comeback.

Tom Fazio’s redesign of Wynn Golf Club is scheduled to open Oct. 11, nearly two years after the course was closed to accommodate new construction by Wynn Resorts. Plans to build an artificial lake and related amenities were changed, and the golf course was revived.

The course was ranked No. 9 in 2017 on Golfweek’s Best Casino Courses list before it closed. New greens fees were not announced, but golfers paid as much as $500 a round before the course closed in 2017.

Wynn Resorts said Fazio and his son, Logan, reimagined the 18-hole course on 130 acres from start to finish. The desert atmosphere has been enhanced with significant elevation changes, water features and trees, Wynn Resorts said in a news release. The course sits on the former site of the Desert Inn Golf Club.

“We are excited for the next chapter of our storied history with golf at Wynn Las Vegas,” Brian Hawthorne, executive director of golf operations at Wynn Golf Club, said in a release. “Golfers of all skill levels will enjoy the many new aspects of the course.”

Golfers with a room reservation at Wynn or Encore Las Vegas can secure tee times 90 days in advance starting July 13. Non-resort guests can reserve tee times 30 days in advance starting Sept. 13.