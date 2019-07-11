Brandon Wu's hot summer preparing him for success at U.S. Amateur Championship

Few golfers have had as much success as Brandon Wu this summer.

The recent Stanford graduate helped lead his Cardinal to win the 2019 NCAA Championship for the program’s ninth national title in late May. He then qualified for the U.S. Open, where he made the cut and finished T-35 – while also receiving his Stanford diploma in a special ceremony at Pebble Beach. He followed that up by qualifying for the 148th Open Championship just last week.

Now, the 22-year-old has his eyes fixated on his next challenge: the U.S. Amateur Championship.

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, the Cradle of American Golf, will play host to the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship from August 12-18. It will be the third time Pinehurst has hosted the event, the first since Danny Lee won in 2008.

The historic Pinehurst No. 2 and Gil Hanse’s newly-renovated Pinehurst No. 4 will split co-hosting duties. For the first time in U.S. Amateur history the 36-hole championship match will be contested over two courses.

On the plane ride to the U.S. Amateur Preview at Pinehurst earlier this week, Wu said he had fun watching his friends and PGA Tour rookies Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa duke it out at the 3M Open, but he doesn’t regret his decision to hold off on turning pro.

“Honestly, I haven’t regretted my decision (to remain an amateur) at all,” Wu said on Tuesday after playing Pinehurst No. 2. “There’s still a lot of success to be achieved on the amateur circuit, so I’m just trying to play my best out here and then join those boys.”

Rigorous road

A field of 312 players will play 18 holes of stroke play on Aug. 12 and 13, one round on each of the courses. After those two rounds, the field will be cut to the lowest 64 scores, followed by six rounds of match play, culminating with the 36-hole championship match on Sunday, Aug. 18.

If anyone is suited for the rigors of six matches in five days, it’s Wu.

Ranked fifth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Wu went 3-0 at the 2019 NCAA Championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., winning each match 4&3. That experience of playing high-stakes match play, not to mention two major championships, will carry to Pinehurst for what Wu called “the pinnacle of amateur golf.”

“There’s more pressure playing match play at the NCAA Championship because you’re playing for Stanford at the end of the day,” said. “You want to represent your school well. Out here you’re just playing for yourself.”