John Deere Classic Round 1 Live Blog: Latest news, updates from TPC Deere Run

The John Deere Classic begins Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., as several PGA Tour rookies and younger players highlight the field.

Matthew Wolff, 20, won the 3M Open last week in just his fourth PGA Tour start and became the ninth-youngest Tour winner since 1900 the process. Now an official member of the Tour at least through 2020-21, Wolff joins 3M Open co-runner up Collin Morikawa and fellow rookie Viktor Hovland among the betting favorites.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,268 yards and par-71 this week. And while the JDC has been a Tour stop since 1971 (it began as the Quad Cities Open), this week’s event has morphed into a showcase of some of the best young golfers in the world.

A Haskins Award winner, Wolff joined Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw as the only golfers to win an individual NCAA championship and a PGA Tour event in the same year.

He was still trying to absorb his new status in the golf world after his victory last week. He shot 62-65 (15-under) on the weekend and finished at 21-under to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Morikawa by 1 shot.

“I still can’t believe it. It was a pretty awesome experience, and something that’s probably not going to settle in for a little bit,” he said this week.

John Deere Classic Round 1 Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings for the John Deere Classic. All times listed are Eastern.

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Nick Taylor, Shawn Stefani, Alex Prugh 8 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy 8:10 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Anirban Lahiri, Richy Werenski 8;20 a.m. Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry, Kyle Stanley 8:30 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore 8:40 a.m. Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney 8:50 a.m. Matt Every, Kelly Kraft, Sungjae Im 9 a.m. Billy Hurley III, Hunter Mahan, Dicky Pride 9:10 a.m. John Senden, Boo Weekley, Cameron Tringale 9:20 a.m. Jim Herman, Scott Brown, Carlos Ortiz 9:30 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Kramer Hickok, Dylan Meyer 9;40 a.m. Ben Silverman, Julián Etulain, Austen Truslow 9:50 a.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Kyle Jones, Steve Allan 1 p.m. Matt Jones, Daniel Chopra, Harold Varner III 1:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Bill Haas, Sebastián Muñoz 1:20 p.m Dominic Bozzelli, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark 1:30 p.m Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes 1:40 p.m Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 1:50 p.m Michael Kim, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 2 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan 2:10 p.m. Peter Malnati, Brian Davis, Zack Sucher 2:20 p.m. Andres Romero, Ryan Blaum, Tyler Duncan 2:30 p.m. Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Kris Blanks 2:40 p.m. Tom Lovelady, Brady Schnell, Ho Sung Choi 2:50 p.m. Chase Wright, Cameron Davis, Justin Suh 3 p.m. Roberto Díaz, Chris Thompson, John Chin

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Ben Crane, Parker McLachlin, Tom Hoge 8 a.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, Sam Ryder 8:10 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8;20 a.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink 8:30 a.m. Cameron Champ, Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen 8:40 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, Kevin Tway 8:50 a.m. Lucas Glover, Joaquin Niemann, Seamus Power 9 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Chad Campbell, Bronson Burgoon 9:10 a.m. Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro 9:20 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk 9:30 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman, Viktor Hovland 9;40 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Nicholas Lindheim, John Catli 9:50 a.m. Martin Piller, Curtis Luck, Sepp Straka 1 p.m. George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd, David Hearn 1:10 p.m. Tim Herron, Josh Teater, Hank Lebioda 1:20 p.m Alex Cejka, Chad Collins, J.T. Poston 1:30 p.m Satoshi Kodaira, Cody Gribble, Smylie Kaufman 1:40 p.m Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Luke Donald 1:50 p.m Michael Thompson, Whee Kim, Scott Langley 2 p.m. J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth, Bud Cauley 2:10 p.m. Robert Streb, Trey Mullinax, Sam Burns 2:20 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Chris Couch, Derek Fathauer 2:30 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Freddie Jacobson, Wes Roach 2:40 p.m. Jim Knous, Anders Albertson, Ryan Vermee 2:50 p.m. Will Claxton, Joey Garber, Darin Fisher 3 p.m. Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves, Austin Connelly

How to watch Round 1 of John Deere Classic

Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)’

Round 1 John Deere Classic Hole Locations