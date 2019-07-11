Matthew Wolff opens John Deere Classic with bogey-free 67

Matthew Wolff stalked the leaders all day Thursday at the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities area, shooting a 67 at TPC Deere Run in his first round of golf after winning the 3M Open.

Wolff, who left Oklahoma State to turn pro after the collegiate season and the U.S. Open, is playing in just his fifth event as a pro and officially accepted his two-year PGA Tour exemption this week. His victory last week at TPC Twin Cities made him the 9th-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since 1900.

Going out from the 10th tee in Silvis, Il., the 20-year-old Wolff played the first nine holes even-par before he would birdie his next three holes. He added one more birdie on his 17th hole of the day before completing his bogey-free 67.

He’s 4-under overall and is T-11, 4 shots back of early leader Adam Long.

On No. 1, Wolff nearly drove the green on the par-4, 403-yard hole using his quirky swing to power a 350-yard drive to the edge of a left-side, front bunker. His 33-yard approach shot set up an easy 3-footer for his first birdie of the round.

Two more consecutive birdies would follow as Wolff would hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation.

Wolff will go out with Charles Howell III and Kevin Tway from the 1st tee Friday at 1:50 p.m. ET.