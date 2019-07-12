Lucas Glover posts 7th double eagle on PGA Tour this season

Everyone loves a hole in one but the double eagle, also known as an albatross, is just something we don’t see all that often.

On Friday in the second round of the John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover posted just the seventh albatross on the PGA Tour this season.

By comparison, there have been 32 holes in one on Tour this season.

Hitting his second shot from the 10th fairway, Glover ripped his approach on the par 5 hole, landed it short of the green and then watched as it spilled on to the green and rolled into the cup.

The eagle, or in this case, the double eagle, has landed.

Albatross!@Lucas_Glover_ holes his second shot from 255 yards on the par-5 10th. 👏#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/h6KqZPofS5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2019

There is a group called the Double Eagle Club, self-dubbed as the “worldwide registry for double eagles scored” that has an article on its website estimating the odds of making an albatross at 6 million to 1.