Jhonattan Vegas leads John Deere Classic after second-round 62

Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 on Friday in the second round of the John Deere Classic to take the clubhouse lead.

Vegas has but two top tens this season, including a T-3 finish at the Players Championship this season and has missed the cut in three of his last four outings.

He hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2017 RBC Canadian but on Friday he posted 9 birdies (on hole Nos. 2, 3, 4, 8, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17) and no bogeys. His 62 matches the first-round score of Roberto Diaz, who shot a 2-over 73 on Friday.

SCORES: John Deere Classic

Vegas has the clubhouse lead, three shots clear of Harold Varner III, who shot a 65 on Friday, and Russell Henley.

For Vegas, Friday’s 62 is his low round of the season, his lowest round ever in the event and his best score since the second round of the 2016 Barbasol Championship.