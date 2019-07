John Deere Classic third round tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Play continues on Saturday at TPC Deere Run on Saturday for the third round of the John Deere Classic, the final tune up for the 2019 British Open.

Jhonattan Vegas leads after 36 holes after he posted a second-round 62 on Friday. | Leaderboard

Here are the tee times and groupings for the third round of the John Deere Classic.

John Deere Classic Round 3 Tee Times

(All time are ET)

Tee Times (ET) Players 6:44 a.m. Dicky Pride, Martin Piller 6:53 a.m. Chad Campbell, Billy Hurley III 7:02 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Anirban Lahiri 7:11 a.m. Joey Garber, Seth Reeves 7:20 a.m. Derek Fathauer, Tom Lovelady 7:29 a.m. Zach Johnson, Zach Sucher 7:38 a.m. Josh Teater, Wyndham Clark 7:47 a.m. John Senden, Viktor Hovland 7:56 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III 8:05 a.m. Richy Werenski, Austin Cook 8:14 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Anders Albertson 8:23 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Ryan Blaum 8:32 a.m. Michael Thompson, Whee Kim 8:41 a.m. Pat Perez, Nate Lashley 8:50 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Talor Gooch 8:59 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka 9:08 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Adam Long 9:17 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Brandon Harkins 9:26 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, Sam Saunders 9:35 a.m. J.J. Henry, Brendon Todd 9:44 a.m. Roberto Castro, Collin Morikawa 9:53 a.m. Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings 10:02 a.m. Wes Roach, Cameron Davis 10:11 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Johnson Wagner 10:20 a.m. Beau Hossler, Luke Donald 10:29 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im 10:38 a.m. Roberto Díaz, Nick Watney 10:47 a.m. Peter Malnati, Adam Svensson 10:56 a.m. Doc Redman, Dylan Frittelli 11:05 a.m. Seamus Power, Bronson Burgoon 11:14 a.m. Ryan Moore, Chris Stroud 11:23 a.m. Stewart Cink, Kyle Stanley 11:32 a.m. Martin Laird, Sam Ryder 11:41 a.m. Brian Harman, Bud Cauley 11:50 a.m. Bill Haas, Brice Garnett 11:59 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Roger Sloan 12:08 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk 12:17 a.m. Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 12:26 a.m. Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III 12:35 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry

John Deere Classic TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)