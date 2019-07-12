30 and under: How the top 16 young PGA Tour career money winners stack up

No one’s catching Tiger Woods anytime soon on the PGA Tour all-time money list — he tops all golfers with $118,663,768 and leads Phil Mickelson, the next closest, by $28,150,233 — but there are plenty of up-and-coming names in the game who are piling up cash.

Right now, 29-year-old Brooks Koepka is the world No. 1 player, with four majors to his name since 2017. But surprisingly Koepka doesn’t make the top four in the list of the 16 highest money winners who are currently 30 or younger. That list includes seven golfers who have earned more than $20 million in their short careers so far, 13 major titles and 12 Americans.

Here’s the top 16 on-course money winners 30 or younger, updated through the 3M Open.

No. 16 Patrick Cantlay, $11,168,318

Age: 27

Overall on the money list: No. 168

The Long Beach, Calif., native opted to forgo his final two years of eligibility at UCLA to turn professional early in 2012, having held the No. 1 amateur ranking for a record 55 weeks. It took until 2017 for Cantlay to win his first PGA Tour event, shooting 9-under 275 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, but he soon began to put together solid outings more regularly. He finished tied for third at the 2019 PGA Championship, and he won his second PGA Tour tournament on June 2 at the Memorial Tournament, pushing Cantlay into the world top-10 rankings for the first time.