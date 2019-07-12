John Deere Classic Round 2 Live Blog: Updates, tee times, TV info

Will the birdies continue to nest throughout TPC Deere Run for Round 2 of the John Deere Classic Friday?

Thursday, scores tumbled in the morning and afternoon at the PGA Tour’s annual Quad Cities stop in Silvis, Ill., as Roberto Diaz emerged with a 2-shot lead after firing a 9-under 62. Diaz leads Adam Long and Russell Henley by 2 shots. Meanwhile, there’s a pack of 19 players at 5-under or better.

How long those low scores last may depend on how quickly the greens and fairways firm up in the Midwestern sun and dry air. Friday’s weather forecast calls for clear and sunny skies with temperatures in the high 80s.

Among the many PGA Tour “young guns” showcasing their skills at the John Deere Classic Thursday, 20-year-old Matthew Wolff shot a 4-under a 67 and 20-year-old Joaquin Niemann put up a 5-under 66 in morning play.

John Deere Classic Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd, David Hearn 8 a.m. Tim Herron, Josh Teater, Hank Lebioda 8:10 a.m. Alex Cejka, Chad Collins, J.T. Poston 8;20 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Cody Gribble, Smylie Kaufman 8:30 a.m. Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Luke Donald 8:40 a.m. Michael Thompson, Whee Kim, Scott Langley 8:50 a.m. J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth, Bud Cauley 9 a.m. Robert Streb, Trey Mullinax, Sam Burns 9:10 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Chris Couch, Derek Fathauer 9:20 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Freddie Jacobson, Wes Roach 9:30 a.m. Jim Knous, Anders Albertson, Ryan Vermeer 9;40 a.m. Will Claxton, Joey Garber, Darin Fisher 9:50 a.m. Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves, Austin Connelly 1 p.m. Robert Allenby, Parker McLachlin, Tom Hoge 1:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Sam Saunders, Sam Ryder 1:20 p.m Arjun Atwal, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:30 p.m Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink 1:40 p.m Cameron Champ, Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen 1:50 p.m Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, Kevin Tway 2 p.m. Lucas Glover, Joaquin Niemann, Seamus Power 2:10 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Chad Campbell, Bronson Burgoon 2:20 p.m. Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro 2:30 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk 2:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Doc Redman, Viktor Hovland 2:50 p.m. Stephan Jaeger (WD), Nicholas Lindheim, John Catlin 3 p.m. Martin Piller, Curtis Luck, Sepp Straka

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Times (ET) Players 7:50 a.m. Matt Jones, Daniel Chopra, Harold Varner III 8 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Bill Haas, Sebastián Muñoz 8:10 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark 8;20 a.m. Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes 8:30 a.m. Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas 8:40 a.m. Michael Kim, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 8:50 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Brendon Todd, Roger Sloan 9 a.m. Peter Malnati, Brian Davis, Zack Sucher 9:10 a.m. Andres Romero, Ryan Blaum, Tyler Duncan 9:20 a.m. Brian Stuard, Danny Lee, Kris Blanks 9:30 a.m. Tom Lovelady, Brady Schnell, Ho Sung Choi 9;40 a.m. Chase Wright, Cameron Davis, Justin Suh 9:50 a.m. Roberto Díaz, Chris Thompson, John Chin 1 p.m. Nick Taylor, Shawn Stefani, Alex Prugh 1:10 p.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy 1:20 p.m Robert Garrigus, Anirban Lahiri, Richy Werenski 1:30 p.m Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry, Kyle Stanley 1:40 p.m Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore 1:50 p.m Adam Long, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney 2 p.m. Matt Every, Kelly Kraft, Sungjae Im 2:10 p.m. Billy Hurley III, Hunter Mahan, Dicky Pride 2:20 p.m. John Senden, Boo Weekley, Cameron Tringale 2:30 p.m. Jim Herman, Scott Brown, Carlos Ortiz 2:40 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Kramer Hickok, Dylan Meyer 2:50 p.m. Ben Silverman, Julián Etulain, Austen Truslow 3 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Kyle Jones, Steve Allan

How to watch John Deere Classic on TV, online

Friday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

