By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper | July 13, 2019 6:00 am

Play continues Saturday at TPC Deere Run for the third round of the John Deere Classic.

The third-round tee times are set. Check out the leaderboard here.

Follow all our live action in Round 3 below.

John Deere Classic TV/Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups); 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)