Close race for TPC Colorado Championship on tap for Sunday

BERTHOUD — The inaugural TPC Colorado Championship looks set for a dramatic finish.

Moving day lived up to its name Saturday as the top golfers put up stunning scores to set up an exciting Sunday on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The big highlight came from Michael Gellerman, who set a course record with a minus-eight round of 64.

He’s now minus-12 for the tournament and one off the lead.

Tied for first are Nelson Ledesma (the Day 1 and Day 2 leader) and Brett Coletta at 13-under for the tournament.

Coletta just missed matching Gellerman’s mark, hitting a 65 on Saturday.

John Oda is also tied with Gellerman at minus-12 and Michael Gligic is fifth at minus-11.

Another five golfers are tied for sixth at minus-nine.

The winner Sunday will take home just more than $100,000.

Everyone will compete in groups of two Sunday.

Ledesma and Coletta are the last group, starting at 12:50 p.m. Gellerman and Oda will tee off at 12:30 p.m. and Gligic and Erik Barnes will start at 12:30 p.m. Groups start at 6:50 a.m. and tee off No. 1 every 10 minutes.