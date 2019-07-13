Tony Romo leads American Century Championship field entering Sunday's final round

Things are starting to heat up at Lake Tahoe.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo leads the field entering the final round of the 2019 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev.

For the 30th year, 89 of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment world are competing this weekend, headlined by Romo, Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry and Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake.

Romo holds a commanding nine point lead over former MLB All-Star Derek Lowe and Marty Fish, who won a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics in Athens. The three-round tournament uses a modified stableford scoring system. Instead of players being scored by stroke, points are awarded based off a player’s score.

Leaderboard

Tony Romo – 51 points

Derek Lowe – 42 points

Mardy Fish – 42 points

Jack Wagner – 38 points

Mark Mulder – 37 points

John Smoltz – 36 points

Kyle Williams – 36 points

Case Keenum – 35 points

Jeremy Roenick – 34 points

Dell Curry – 33 points