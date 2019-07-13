John Deere Classic: Cameron Tringale, Andrew Landry tied for lead

SILVIS, Ill. — From serious PGA Tour fans to casual golf observers, all attending the John Deere Classic will get their money’s worth Sunday.

After Saturday’s third round at TPC Deere Run, 13 golfers sit within four shots of the lead. It’s a mix of competitors who’ve thrived all week and others who pounced on moving day.

Following third-round scores of 65 and 67, respectively, Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry lead the field at 16-under. One shot back is Bill Haas and Adam Schenck, who both delivered sub-67 rounds.

Four golfers — Nick Watney, Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Moore and Vaughn Taylor — reside at 14-under.

Expect a lot of movement throughout Sunday. It could be hard to find separation until the final holes.

“Some golf courses you can leaderboard watch. This is not one of them,” said Landry, who made six birdies Saturday. “You’ve just got to go out there and play golf and try to make as many birdies as you can. … You don’t really want to steer from your gameplan and start playing a little too aggressive or vice versa.”

A win would be Landry’s second on the PGA Tour and his first since April 2018 at the Valero Texas Open. Should Tringale emerge victorious, a lengthy drought would finally end.

Since 2009, the former Georgia Tech standout has the fourth most starts (261) without a win among all PGA Tour competitors. Seven birdies Saturday — along with zero bogeys aside from the first hole — has Tringale in position for long-awaited jubilation.

“I won’t change a thing about tomorrow’s preparation,” Tringale said. “I think one of the things that’s worked well for me this week has just been trying to play instinctively, not over-think, and go with my gut reaction — my gut on the club selection from the fairway — and that’s proven to work pretty well.

“So even though (Sunday) is a big day — a lot on the line — I’m going to try and default to instincts and not trying too hard.”

Planted behind the co-leaders are a pair of Saturday surges. Haas, following a 7-under 64 for his best round of the week, shot up eight spots to within striking distance. Watney catapulted 20 spots after matching Haas’ score Saturday.

Both have experience cashing in on Sundays. Although Haas hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since January 2015, he has six career victories and a Tour Championship title. Watney owns five PGA Tour wins, including a Barclays crown in 2012.

That experience could prove vital amid a crowded upper tier.

“You just have to stay patient and know that you can birdie any hole out here if you hit good, quality shots,” Haas said. “Coming down the stretch, that’s where anything can happen. And hopefully, you put yourself in that position where you’re within one or two (shots) with two or three (holes) to go.”