Barbasol Championship, second fiddle to British Open, still has FedEx Cup implications

Most eyes will be drawn to Royal Portrush next week, the site of the British Open for the first time since 1951, with its sand dunes, sharp wind off the Irish Sea and a full host of the PGA’s top golfers.

But for at least 132 golfers in Nicholasville, Ky. — a world away from the final major of 2019 in Northern Ireland — the Barbasol Championship will be golf’s epicenter. An alternate event to The Open since 2015, the Barbasol Championship has FedEx Cup Playoff implications with three weeks left in the regular season, as well as a $3.5 million purse up for grabs.

In a field featuring four former major winners and more than 90 competitors who currently rest outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, the 300 points available to the winner could be the difference between a start at The Northern Trust — the first playoff tournament — or a premature end to the 2019 campaign. The top 125 players in the standings qualify for the playoffs and earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

For Zack Sucher (131), Harris English (139) and Bill Haas (156), among others, the Barbasol Championship offers a key opportunity to climb closer to playoff contention. At Keene Trace Golf Club, a par-72, 7,328-yard course that’s hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year, Matt Every is the highest-ranked player included in the field, slotting in at No. 64 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Last year’s Barbasol Championship winner Troy Merritt returns to defend his title and currently sits at No. 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, with three top-10 finishes this year. He’s one of 11 tournament winners from the past two seasons featuring in the tournament.

Still, there are plenty of other intriguing names. Sucher is without a PGA Tour win since turning professional in 2009 but finished as a runner-up in the Travelers Championship in June, earning a colossal $633,600. Haas won the 2011 FedEx Cup, and is now searching for a late push back into the playoffs with only one top-10 finish this season. And English, who last won a PGA Tour event in 2013, is without a top-10 finish in the 2019 season.

Plus, there’s John Daly, one of four previous major winners included in the field, alongside Jason Dufner, David Toms and Y.E. Yang. After Daly, who won The Open in 1995, was denied the use of a cart for this year’s instalment, the 53-year-old withdrew from the field at Royal Portrush.

So while the main PGA Tour event will be taking place in Northern Ireland, the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky will also have its share of importance, particularly in the FedEx Cup standings.