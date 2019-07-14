Dylan Frittelli captures John Deere Classic, ticket to British Open

South African Dylan Frittelli won his first event on the PGA Tour Sunday with a 2-shot victory in the John Deere Classic at Silvis, Ill.

Frittelli fired a final-round 64 and earned an invitation to join the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season in the process, along with 500 FedEx Cup points and the $1.08 million first prize.

In addition Frittelli will be hopping on board a private jet from the Quad Cities area to Northern Ireland where he’ll play in the British Open. The 148th Open Championship begins Thursday at Royal Portrush. Frittelli also qualified for the 2020 Masters, Players Championship and PGA Championship with the win.

Russell Henley finished second at TPC Deere Run.

Frittelli’s bogey-free final round followed rounds of 66, 68 and 65. He began the final round two shots back.

Rookie Collin Morikawa, the runner-up last week in Minnesota, finished T-4 at 17 under. That was good enough for Morikawa to get his full-time PGA Tour card for next season after earning conditional status a week ago.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.