Welcome back, Beef: Andrew Johnston earns British Open spot after Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Cries of “Beef” rang around The Renaissance Club in the final round of the $7 million Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open as Andrew Johnston continued to try to get his career, and his life, back on track.

Johnston finished equal fourth, his best performance since second in last year’s Hero Indian Open.

Johnston was on 59 watch when he made 10 birdies in his first 16 holes to reach 20 under par and tie for the lead with Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, who had yet to start his round. A par at the 17th put paid to a 59, while a bogey at the last meant a closing 62, 9-under.

Wiesberger won the event after defeating Benjamin Hebert in a playoff that lasted three holes.

It’s been a while since the Englishman heard his nickname yelled in adulation. He’s been missing in action recently battling demons off the golf course. The 30-year-old penned a blog before last week’s Irish Open, telling the world about battling depression as he tried to deal with the instant fame and adulation that came with winning the 2016 Spanish Open.

Johnston has started working with a sports psychologist to try to get his head together, but birdies seem to have done the trick this week.

“I had a real nice stroll with Pete (his caddie),” Johnston said. “We were talking about absolute nonsense, all the while just trying to hit the shots and knock in a few putts. I tried not to think about my score, or what position I was in, or Open spots. I was just trying to have fun out there.

“I’ve had a great reaction to the blog, especially from everyone on Tour. I’ve had players tell me that it has helped them, as they have had similar feelings. A lot of guys have been through what I have, which, in a way, is nice to hear. I don’t want to hear about anyone feeling down, but it is reassuring to know I’m not the only one. It can get tough out here.

“I want to do so well out here and win tournaments. I think the pressure I put myself under after 2016 was too much. Expectations were way too high. I should have been having fun with it. So a day like today is special. I got to six, seven, eight under and just tried to roll with it and enjoy it. Whatever I finished with, I wasn’t going to be fussed. I’m happy.

“The European Tour asked me to write the blog,” he continued. “I was okay with talking about what I’ve been through. I’ve always told it like it is. I’m not afraid of saying anything really.

“The biggest pressure came from not winning tournaments. And being compared to guys in the top-10 in the world. I was thinking I had to get myself up there. But there was never enough time. I always felt like I had to play well ‘this week.’ And when I didn’t my mind set slowly changed.

“I came back from America in 2016 and finished something like 20th at Wentworth (BMW PGA Championship), 20th at the French Open and 22nd at the Open. Every time I walked off disgusted with my performance. Now I look at that and know it was absolute madness. I just piled too much expectation on myself, which is what can happen if your perspective is not right, and your reality is not right.”

His reality is much better now, but a 62 will do that.

“Life’s good, and even if golf doesn’t go too well. I have a great fiancée and I have a baby on the way, so, yeah, happy.”

His Scottish Open week ended in happiness. Johnston earned a spot in the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Welcome back, Beef.