Tony Romo defends title in Lake Tahoe at 2019 American Century Championship

Tony Romo is the man to beat in Lake Tahoe.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst has staked his claim as best celebrity golfer by defending his title at the 2019 American Century Championship, winning with a score of 71 points. Former MLB All-Star Mark Mulder (61) finished second, followed by tennis Olympic medalist Mardy Fish and another former MLB All-Star Derek Lowe (57). Actor Jack Wagner rounds out the top five with 55 points.

The three-round tournament held at at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., uses a modified stableford scoring system. Instead of players being scored by stroke, points are awarded based off a player’s score.

“I was hitting the ball really well this week,” Romo said after his round. “Distance control was good, being able to shape it towards the flag. That has been coming on lately. Hopefully I can keep that up and keep playing good golf.”

Another fun storyline from Lake Tahoe was the wager between two-time MVP and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and his father, Dell, who also played in the NBA: Loser sings a karaoke song of the winner’s choosing.

“As long as there is a ball or game involved we are competing,” Dell said of the wager. Stephen finished T-7 with Jeremy Roenick, meaning Dell, who finished T-15 with 40 points, will have to do some singing.

“Just trying to embarrass the other person as much as possible so, picking the song and venue is a good wager for sure.” said Stephen.

Leaderboard

Tony Romo – 71 points

Mark Mulder – 61 points

Mardy Fish – 57 points

Derek Lowe – 57 points

Jack Wagner – 55 points

Case Keenum – 54 points

Steph Curry – 50 points

Jeremy Roenick – 50 points

Mike Modano – 49 points

Adam Thielen – 49 points