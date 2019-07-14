Nelson Ledesma wins Korn Ferry Tour's TPC Colorado Championship

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Nelson Ledesma started walking the ball in and the crowd noise matched the moment.

He threw his hat in celebration, jumped into his caddie’s arms and a minute later was showered in beer by friends to cap a thrilling inaugural edition of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

The perfect finish to a perfect return to pro golf in Colorado.

Sunday had everything — including a long weather delay — but the golf stole the show.

Ledesma led after every round, but throughout Sunday’s action it looked like he was going to get passed by.

Scott Harrington made a wild charge. Dawie van der Walt came out of nowhere. Harry Higgls, Michael Gellerman and Erik Barnes were all in with a shot on the final two holes.

But the day ended as it started, with the final group of Ledesma and Brett Coletta going head-to-head for the title.

Ledesma just missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that would have all-but-sealed the win. Coletta nailed his birdie putt to tie it heading to No. 18.

“I said ‘OK, two of us for the last hole,’” Ledesma, the native of Argentina, said through a translator.

Both smoked the drive into the fairway before Ledesma set himself up 20 feet from the hole. Coletta had a putt from the fringe and left it short.

That set up the chance for a virtual walk-off winner.

Ledesma rolled it straight, walking in with the ball the final feet as the huge crowd surrounding the green started to roar.

To the bottom.

Champion.

“When the ball was 6-feet I was ‘OK, this is mine,’” Ledesma said.

He finished minus-15 for the tournament after a two-under round of 70 Sunday after rounds of 65-69-69.

It’s his first tournament win on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly Web.com) this season and second overall.

The victory earned him a check of $108,000. More importantly, he’s earned his PGA Tour card for next season, a dream started by watching PGA Tour player Andres Romero, from the same hometown in Argentina.

“It was my dream when I started to play,” Ledesma said. “My dad encouraged me because he saw something in me.”

The event was a massive success, the first non-senior tour pro tournament in Colorado since 2014.

TPC Colorado officials didn’t have an official attendance number, but claimed it was the highest-attended inaugural tournament in Korn Ferry Tour history. Throughout the week, players spoke positively about the course, which played a PGA and Korn Ferry Tour record length of just under 8,000 yards.

The worst news for the TPC Colorado Championship?

It will be hard for future events to top this one.