Golfweek's Best: Top 35 Modern Courses in Great Britain and Ireland

By July 14, 2019 4:57 pm

Here are the Top 35 Modern Courses in Great Britain and Ireland, as determined by the Golfweek Raters.

The members of the our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in Great Britain and Ireland to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this list of Best Modern Courses (built after 1960) in Great Britain and Ireland.

Each course is listed with its name, location, architect(s), year opened and the average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.

Top 35 Modern Courses in Great Britain & Ireland

Course Location Architect(s) Year Opened Avg. Ratings
1 Trump International Scotland Aberdeen, Scotland Martin Hawtree 2012 7.930
2 Kingsbarn St. Andrews, Scotland Kyle Phillips 2000 7.850
3 Castle Stuart Inverness, Scotland Gil Hanse, Mark Parsinen 2009 7.670
4 Loch Lomond Dunbartonshire, Scotland Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf 1993 7.610
5 Waterville Waterville, Ireland Eddie Hackett 1973 7.530
6 Old Head of Kinsale Kinsale, Ireland Eddie Hackett, Joe Carr, Ron Kirby, Paddy Merrigan, Liam Higgins 1997 7.390
7 The European Club Brittas Bay, Ireland Pat Ruddy 1992 7.260
8 Renaissance Club at Archerfield Dirleton, Scotland Tom Doak 2007 7.120
9 Tralee Tralee, Ireland Arnold Palmer 1984 7.020
10 Enniscrone Enniscrone, Ireland Eddie Hackett, Donald Steel 1974 6.910
11 Hillside Golf Club Southport, England Fred Hawtree 1967 6.900
12 Carne Belmullet, Ireland Eddie Hackett 1992 6.840
13 Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg Doonbeg, Ireland Greg Norman, Martin Hawtree 2002 6.770
14 Ballyliffin (Glashedy) Ballyliffin, Ireland Pat Ruddy, Tom Craddock 1995 6.660
15 Lough Erne (Faldo) Enniskillen, Northern Ireland Nick Faldo 2009 6.660
16 Carnegie Links at Skibo Castle Dornoch, Scotland Donald Steel 1991 6.480
17 St. Andrews Castle Course St. Andrews, Scotland David McLay Kidd 2008 6.480
18 Rosapenna (Sandy Hills) County Donegal, Ireland Pat Ruddy 2003 6.450
19 Carton House (Montgomerie) Maynooth, Ireland Colin Montgomerie 2003 6.410
20 Celtic Manor Newport, Wales Ross McMurray 2007 6.290
21 Machrihanish Dunes Machrihanish, Scotland David McLay Kidd 2009 6.280
22 Fairmont St. Andrews (Kittocks) St. Andrews, Scotland Bruce Devlin, Gary Stephenson 2001 6.280
23 Dundonald Links Gailes, Scotland Kyle Phillips 2003 6.250
24 Crail (Craighead) Crail, Scotland Gil Hanse 1998 6.200
25 Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance) St. Andrews, Scotland Sam Torrance 2001 6.180
26 Trump Turnberry Resort (King Robert the Bruce) Turnberry, Scotland Donald Steel, Martin Ebert 2001 6.130
27 Gleneagles (PGA Centenary) Auchterarder, Scotland Jack Nicklaus 1993 6.090
28 St. Andrews (The Dukes) St. Andrews, Scotland Peter Thomson, Tim Liddy 1995 6.040
29 Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links County Dublin, Ireland Jim Engh, Bernhard Langer 1995 5.940
30 Druid’s Glen County Wicklow, Ireland Pat Ruddy, Tom Craddock 1995 5.930
31 Donegal County Donegal, Ireland Eddie Hackett, Pat Ruddy 1973 5.930
32 Fota Island County Cork, Ireland Christy O’Connor Jr., Jeff Howes, Peter McEnvoy 1993 5.820
33 Ballybunion (Cashen) County Kerry, Ireland Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1984 5.750
34 K Club (Ryder Cup) County Kildare, Ireland Arnold Palmer 1991 5.720
35 Connemara County Galway, Ireland Eddie Hackett 1973 5.600

