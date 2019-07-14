Golfweek's Best: Top 35 Modern Courses in Great Britain and Ireland

Here are the Top 35 Modern Courses in Great Britain and Ireland, as determined by the Golfweek Raters.
The members of the our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in Great Britain and Ireland to produce the final rankings.
We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this list of Best Modern Courses (built after 1960) in Great Britain and Ireland.
Each course is listed with its name, location, architect(s), year opened and the average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.
Top 35 Modern Courses in Great Britain & Ireland
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year Opened
|Avg. Ratings
|1
|Trump International Scotland
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|Martin Hawtree
|2012
|7.930
|2
|Kingsbarn
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Kyle Phillips
|2000
|7.850
|3
|Castle Stuart
|Inverness, Scotland
|Gil Hanse, Mark Parsinen
|2009
|7.670
|4
|Loch Lomond
|Dunbartonshire, Scotland
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf
|1993
|7.610
|5
|Waterville
|Waterville, Ireland
|Eddie Hackett
|1973
|7.530
|6
|Old Head of Kinsale
|Kinsale, Ireland
|Eddie Hackett, Joe Carr, Ron Kirby, Paddy Merrigan, Liam Higgins
|1997
|7.390
|7
|The European Club
|Brittas Bay, Ireland
|Pat Ruddy
|1992
|7.260
|8
|Renaissance Club at Archerfield
|Dirleton, Scotland
|Tom Doak
|2007
|7.120
|9
|Tralee
|Tralee, Ireland
|Arnold Palmer
|1984
|7.020
|10
|Enniscrone
|Enniscrone, Ireland
|Eddie Hackett, Donald Steel
|1974
|6.910
|11
|Hillside Golf Club
|Southport, England
|Fred Hawtree
|1967
|6.900
|12
|Carne
|Belmullet, Ireland
|Eddie Hackett
|1992
|6.840
|13
|Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg
|Doonbeg, Ireland
|Greg Norman, Martin Hawtree
|2002
|6.770
|14
|Ballyliffin (Glashedy)
|Ballyliffin, Ireland
|Pat Ruddy, Tom Craddock
|1995
|6.660
|15
|Lough Erne (Faldo)
|Enniskillen, Northern Ireland
|Nick Faldo
|2009
|6.660
|16
|Carnegie Links at Skibo Castle
|Dornoch, Scotland
|Donald Steel
|1991
|6.480
|17
|St. Andrews Castle Course
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|David McLay Kidd
|2008
|6.480
|18
|Rosapenna (Sandy Hills)
|County Donegal, Ireland
|Pat Ruddy
|2003
|6.450
|19
|Carton House (Montgomerie)
|Maynooth, Ireland
|Colin Montgomerie
|2003
|6.410
|20
|Celtic Manor
|Newport, Wales
|Ross McMurray
|2007
|6.290
|21
|Machrihanish Dunes
|Machrihanish, Scotland
|David McLay Kidd
|2009
|6.280
|22
|Fairmont St. Andrews (Kittocks)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Bruce Devlin, Gary Stephenson
|2001
|6.280
|23
|Dundonald Links
|Gailes, Scotland
|Kyle Phillips
|2003
|6.250
|24
|Crail (Craighead)
|Crail, Scotland
|Gil Hanse
|1998
|6.200
|25
|Fairmont St. Andrews (Torrance)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Sam Torrance
|2001
|6.180
|26
|Trump Turnberry Resort (King Robert the Bruce)
|Turnberry, Scotland
|Donald Steel, Martin Ebert
|2001
|6.130
|27
|Gleneagles (PGA Centenary)
|Auchterarder, Scotland
|Jack Nicklaus
|1993
|6.090
|28
|St. Andrews (The Dukes)
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Peter Thomson, Tim Liddy
|1995
|6.040
|29
|Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
|County Dublin, Ireland
|Jim Engh, Bernhard Langer
|1995
|5.940
|30
|Druid’s Glen
|County Wicklow, Ireland
|Pat Ruddy, Tom Craddock
|1995
|5.930
|31
|Donegal
|County Donegal, Ireland
|Eddie Hackett, Pat Ruddy
|1973
|5.930
|32
|Fota Island
|County Cork, Ireland
|Christy O’Connor Jr., Jeff Howes, Peter McEnvoy
|1993
|5.820
|33
|Ballybunion (Cashen)
|County Kerry, Ireland
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1984
|5.750
|34
|K Club (Ryder Cup)
|County Kildare, Ireland
|Arnold Palmer
|1991
|5.720
|35
|Connemara
|County Galway, Ireland
|Eddie Hackett
|1973
|5.600
