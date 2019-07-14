Golfweek's Best: Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain and Ireland

Here are the Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain and Ireland, as determined by the Golfweek Raters.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in Great Britain and Ireland to produce the final rankings.
We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this list of Best Classic Courses (built prior to 1960) in Great Britain and Ireland.
Each course is listed with its name, location, architect(s), year opened and the average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.
Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain & Ireland
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year Opened
|Avg. Rating
|1
|Royal County Down (Championship)
|New Castle, Northern Ireland
|George L. Baillie, Old Tom Morris, George Combe, Harry S. Colt, Donald Steel
|1889
|8.95
|2
|The Old Course at St. Andrews
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Unknown
|1800
|8.81
|3
|Royal Dornoch (Championship)
|Dornoch, Scotland
|Old Tom Morris, John Sutherland, George Duncan
|1877
|8.65
|4
|Muirfield
|East Lothian, Scotland
|Old Tom Morris
|1892
|8.62
|5
|Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
|Portrush, Northern Ireland
|Harry S. Colt, Martin Ebert
|1929
|8.51
|6
|Sunningdale (Old)
|Sunningdale, England
|Willie Park Jr., Harry S. Colt
|1901
|8.35
|7
|Ballybunion (Old)
|Ballybunion, Ireland
|Lionel Hewson, Tom Simpson
|1893
|8.35
|8
|Trump Turnberry Resort (Ailsa)
|Turnberry, Scotland
|Mackenzie Ross, Martin Ebert, Tom MacKenzie
|1951
|8.20
|9
|Royal St. Georges
|Sandwich, England
|Laidlaw Purves
|1887
|8.16
|10
|North Berwick Golf Club (West Links)
|North Berwick, Scotland
|David Stratch
|1832
|8.01
|11
|Royal Birkdale
|Southport, England
|George Lowe, F.G. Hawtree, J.H. Taylor
|1897
|7.91
|12
|Lahinch
|Lahinch, Ireland
|Old Tom Morris, Charles Gibson, Alister MacKenzie, Martin Hawtree
|1894
|7.88
|13
|Carnoustie Golf Links (Championship)
|Carnoustie, Scotland
|Allan Robertson, Old Tom Morris, James Baird
|1839
|7.87
|14
|Swinley Forest
|South Ascot, England
|Harry S. Colt
|1909
|7.86
|15
|Royal Porthcawl
|Porthcawl, Wales
|Charles Gibson, Ramsay Hunter, J. Simpson
|1892
|7.75
|16
|Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
|Woodhall Spa, England
|Harry Vardon, J.H.Taylor, Harry S. Colt
|1905
|7.74
|17
|Sunningdale (New)
|Sunningdale, England
|Harry S. Colt, John Morrison
|1923
|7.72
|18
|Ganton
|Scarborough, England
|Tom Chisholm, Harry Vardon, Harry S. Colt
|1893
|7.71
|19
|Cruden Bay
|Cruden Bay, Scotland
|Old Tom Morris, Tom Simpson, Herbert Fowler
|1899
|7.65
|20
|Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|Lytham, England
|George Lowe, Harry S. Colt, Herbert Fowler
|1897
|7.64
|21
|St. George’s Hill
|Weybridge, England
|Harry S. Colt
|1913
|7.63
|22
|Rye
|Rye, England
|Harry S. Colt
|1894
|7.58
|23
|Royal Troon (Old)
|Troon, Scotland
|Willie Fernie
|1878
|7.57
|24
|Walton Heath (Old)
|Tadworth, England
|Herbert Fowler
|1903
|7.51
|25
|Royal Aberdeen (Balgownie)
|Aberdeen, Scotland
|Archie Simpson, Robert Simpson, James Braid
|1888
|7.46
|26
|Portmarnock (Old)
|Portmarnock, Ireland
|George Ross, W.C. Pickeman
|1894
|7.39
|27
|St. Enodoc (Church)
|Wadebridge, England
|James Braid
|1907
|7.39
|28
|Alwoodley
|Leeds, England
|Alister MacKenzie
|1907
|7.37
|29
|Royal Cinque Ports
|Deal, England
|Henry Hunter, James Braid
|1892
|7.35
|30
|Machrihanish
|Machrihanish, Scotland
|Old Tom Morris
|1876
|7.34
|31
|Royal Liverpool (Hoylake)
|Hoylake, England
|Robert Chambers, George Morris
|1869
|7.21
|32
|Wentworth (West)
|Virginia Water, England
|Harry S. Colt
|1924
|7.20
|33
|Wallasey
|Wallasey, England
|Old Tom Morris, James Braid, F.G. Hawtree, J.H. Taylor, Donald Steele
|1891
|7.18
|34
|Royal West Norfolk
|Brancaster, England
|Holcombe Ingleby
|1892
|7.14
|35
|Western Gailes
|Gailes, Scotland
|Fred Morris, F.G. Hawtree
|1898
|7.10
|36
|Gleneagles (King’s)
|Auchterarder, Scotland
|James Braid
|1919
|7.10
|37
|Prestwick
|Prestwick, Scotland
|Old Tom Morris
|1851
|7.04
|38
|Notts (Hollinwell)
|Kirkby in Ashfield, England
|Willie Park Jr., J.H. Taylor, Tom Williamson
|1901
|6.96
|39
|West Sussex
|Pulborough, England
|Sir Guy Campbell, Cecil K. Hutchison
|1931
|6.93
|40
|Gullane (No. 1)
|Gullane, Scotland
|Unknown
|1884
|6.92
|41
|County Louth (Baltray)
|County Louth, Ireland
|Tom Simpson
|1892
|6.90
|42
|The Island GC
|Donabate, Ireland
|Fred Hawtree, Eddie Hackett
|1890
|6.88
|43
|Portstewart (Strand)
|Portstewart, North Ireland
|A.G. Gow, Willie Park, Des Griffin
|1907
|6.86
|44
|Formby
|Formby, England
|Willie Park Jr., James Braid, Harry S. Colt, Donald Steel,
|1912
|6.85
|45
|Woking
|Woking, England
|Tom Dunn, John Low, Stuart Paton.
|1893
|6.85
|46
|Nairn
|Nairn, Scotland
|Archie Simpson, Old Tom Morris, James Braid
|1887
|6.82
|47
|Hankley Common
|Farnham, England
|James Braid, Harry S Colt
|1921
|6.81
|48
|Wentworth (East)
|Virginia Water, England
|Harry S. Colt
|1924
|6.81
|49
|West Lancashire GC
|Liverpool, England
|Unknown, James Braid, C.K. Cotton
|1873
|6.81
|50
|Burnham & Berrow
|Burnham on Sea, England
|Charles Gibson, Herbert Fowler, Harry S. Colt, J.H. Taylor
|1891
|6.80
