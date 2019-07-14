Golfweek's Best: Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain and Ireland

Here are the Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain and Ireland, as determined by the Golfweek Raters.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in Great Britain and Ireland to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this list of Best Classic Courses (built prior to 1960) in Great Britain and Ireland.

Each course is listed with its name, location, architect(s), year opened and the average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it.

Top 50 Classic Courses in Great Britain & Ireland