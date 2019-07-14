Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much each golfer won at the John Deere Classic

How much each golfer won at the John Deere Classic

How much each golfer won at the John Deere Classic

By July 14, 2019 7:29 pm

For the second-straight week, the PGA Tour featured a first-time winner as Dylan Frittelli captured the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run by 2-shots Sunday.

The South African Frittelli fired a 7-under-par, bogey-free 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley and capture his maiden Tour victory at 21-under.

Among the loot that come with Frittelli’s victory: a $1.08 million first-place check, 500 FedEx Cup points, an invitation to join the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season and a ticket to the British Open. The final major of 2019 begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Frittelli also has an invite to the 2020 Masters, Players Championship, Sony Tournament of Champions and PGA Championship.

Last week, rookie Matthew Wolff won his first Tour event in four starts with a victory in the 3M Open.

Here is the complete list of scores, results, money won and FedEx Cup points for each golfer who made the 36-hole cut at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

John Deere Classic Results, Money Won

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Dylan Frittelli -21 66 68 65 64 263 $1,080,000 500
2 Russell Henley -19 64 68 72 61 265 $648,000 300
3 Andrew Landry -18 65 65 67 69 266 $408,000 190
T4 Collin Morikawa -17 70 66 65 66 267 $264,000 0
T4 Chris Stroud -17 68 66 66 67 267 $264,000 123
T6 Charles Howell III -16 68 70 65 65 268 $194,250 89
T6 Vaughn Taylor -16 65 68 66 69 268 $194,250 89
T6 Nick Watney -16 68 67 64 69 268 $194,250 89
T6 Adam Schenk -16 67 65 66 70 268 $194,250 89
T10 Joaquin Niemann -15 66 69 69 65 269 $133,000 64
T10 Sam Saunders -15 68 69 67 65 269 $133,000 64
T10 Wes Roach -15 69 67 66 67 269 $133,000 64
T10 Lucas Glover -15 67 64 69 69 269 $133,000 64
T10 Roger Sloan -15 68 65 67 69 269 $133,000 64
T10 Bill Haas -15 66 68 64 71 269 $133,000 64
T16 Viktor Hovland -14 69 69 68 64 270 $99,000 0
T16 Cameron Tringale -14 66 66 65 73 270 $99,000 52
T18 Ryan Palmer -13 65 71 68 67 271 $70,500 42
T18 Brendon Todd -13 66 71 67 67 271 $70,500 42
T18 Sam Ryder -13 67 67 69 68 271 $70,500 42
T18 Adam Svensson -13 70 65 68 68 271 $70,500 42
T18 Kyle Stanley -13 68 66 68 69 271 $70,500 42
T18 Bud Cauley -13 67 67 68 69 271 $70,500 42
T18 Scott Stallings -13 69 67 66 69 271 $70,500 42
T18 Ryan Moore -13 67 67 65 72 271 $70,500 42
T26 Tyler Duncan -12 69 69 71 63 272 $42,600 30
T26 Brian Harman -12 67 67 71 67 272 $42,600 30
T26 Roberto Castro -12 68 68 69 67 272 $42,600 30
T26 Beau Hossler -12 67 68 70 67 272 $42,600 30
T26 Nate Lashley -12 67 71 65 69 272 $42,600 30
T26 Sung-jae Im -12 68 67 67 70 272 $42,600 30
T26 Sepp Straka -12 70 67 64 71 272 $42,600 30
T33 Freddie Jacobson -11 67 70 69 67 273 $33,150 22
T33 Shawn Stefani -11 70 69 67 67 273 $33,150 22
T33 Daniel Berger -11 66 66 72 69 273 $33,150 22
T33 Nick Taylor -11 67 69 66 71 273 $33,150 22
T37 Johnson Wagner -10 68 68 73 65 274 $24,000 15
T37 Zach Johnson -10 72 67 69 66 274 $24,000 15
T37 Doc Redman -10 69 65 72 68 274 $24,000 0
T37 Pat Perez -10 69 69 68 68 274 $24,000 15
T37 Michael Thompson -10 71 67 68 68 274 $24,000 15
T37 Jhonattan Vegas -10 67 62 76 69 274 $24,000 15
T37 Matthew Wolff -10 67 71 67 69 274 $24,000 15
T37 Martin Laird -10 65 69 70 70 274 $24,000 15
T37 Brice Garnett -10 67 67 70 70 274 $24,000 15
T37 Sebastian Munoz -10 70 68 64 72 274 $24,000 15
T47 Brandon Harkins -9 67 70 70 68 275 $15,620 9
T47 Bronson Burgoon -9 69 65 73 68 275 $15,620 9
T47 Ollie Schniederjans -9 67 70 70 68 275 $15,620 9
T47 Anirban Lahiri -9 74 65 68 68 275 $15,620 9
T47 Richy Werenski -9 69 69 68 69 275 $15,620 9
T47 Sang-Moon Bae -9 67 71 67 70 275 $15,620 9
T53 Adam Long -8 64 73 72 67 276 $13,960 7
T53 Harold Varner III -8 67 65 76 68 276 $13,960 7
T53 Cameron Davis -8 66 70 70 70 276 $13,960 7
T56 Zack Sucher -7 65 74 70 68 277 $13,440 5
T56 Tom Lovelady -7 71 68 70 68 277 $13,440 5
T56 Ryan Blaum -7 65 73 69 70 277 $13,440 5
T56 Luke Donald -7 68 68 70 71 277 $13,440 5
T56 Peter Malnati -7 67 68 71 71 277 $13,440 5
T61 Seamus Power -6 69 65 75 69 278 $13,020 5
T61 J.J. Henry -6 69 68 71 70 278 $13,020 5
T63 Whee Kim -5 68 70 70 71 279 $12,720 4
T63 Stewart Cink -5 68 66 73 72 279 $12,720 4
T63 Billy Hurley III -5 72 67 67 73 279 $12,720 4
66 Kelly Kraft -4 70 67 71 72 280 $12,480 4
T67 Austin Cook -3 66 72 71 72 281 $12,240 3
T67 Josh Teater -3 70 69 70 72 281 $12,240 3
T67 Derek Fathauer -3 70 69 70 72 281 $12,240 3
70 John Senden -1 67 71 71 74 283 $12,000 3
>Martin Piller -3 70 69 71 210 $11,760 3
Wyndham Clark -3 68 71 71 210 $11,760 3
Ted Potter Jr. -3 66 71 73 210 $11,760 3
Dicky Pride -2 71 68 72 211 $11,280 2
Joey Garber -2 69 70 72 211 $11,280 2
Seth Reeves -2 71 68 72 211 $11,280 2
Talor Gooch -2 69 69 73 211 $11,280 2
Roberto Diaz -2 62 73 76 211 $11,280 2
Anders Albertson -1 72 66 74 212 $10,920 2
Chad Campbell E 67 72 74 213 $10,800 2

