How much each golfer won at the John Deere Classic

For the second-straight week, the PGA Tour featured a first-time winner as Dylan Frittelli captured the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run by 2-shots Sunday.

The South African Frittelli fired a 7-under-par, bogey-free 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley and capture his maiden Tour victory at 21-under.

Among the loot that come with Frittelli’s victory: a $1.08 million first-place check, 500 FedEx Cup points, an invitation to join the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season and a ticket to the British Open. The final major of 2019 begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Frittelli also has an invite to the 2020 Masters, Players Championship, Sony Tournament of Champions and PGA Championship.

Last week, rookie Matthew Wolff won his first Tour event in four starts with a victory in the 3M Open.

Here is the complete list of scores, results, money won and FedEx Cup points for each golfer who made the 36-hole cut at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

John Deere Classic Results, Money Won