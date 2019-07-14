How much each golfer won at the John Deere Classic

For the second-straight week, the PGA Tour featured a first-time winner as Dylan Frittelli captured the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run by 2-shots Sunday.
The South African Frittelli fired a 7-under-par, bogey-free 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley and capture his maiden Tour victory at 21-under.
Among the loot that come with Frittelli’s victory: a $1.08 million first-place check, 500 FedEx Cup points, an invitation to join the PGA Tour through the 2020-21 season and a ticket to the British Open. The final major of 2019 begins Thursday at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Frittelli also has an invite to the 2020 Masters, Players Championship, Sony Tournament of Champions and PGA Championship.
SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available
Last week, rookie Matthew Wolff won his first Tour event in four starts with a victory in the 3M Open.
Here is the complete list of scores, results, money won and FedEx Cup points for each golfer who made the 36-hole cut at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
John Deere Classic Results, Money Won
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|Dylan Frittelli
|-21
|66
|68
|65
|64
|263
|$1,080,000
|500
|2
|Russell Henley
|-19
|64
|68
|72
|61
|265
|$648,000
|300
|3
|Andrew Landry
|-18
|65
|65
|67
|69
|266
|$408,000
|190
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|-17
|70
|66
|65
|66
|267
|$264,000
|0
|T4
|Chris Stroud
|-17
|68
|66
|66
|67
|267
|$264,000
|123
|T6
|Charles Howell III
|-16
|68
|70
|65
|65
|268
|$194,250
|89
|T6
|Vaughn Taylor
|-16
|65
|68
|66
|69
|268
|$194,250
|89
|T6
|Nick Watney
|-16
|68
|67
|64
|69
|268
|$194,250
|89
|T6
|Adam Schenk
|-16
|67
|65
|66
|70
|268
|$194,250
|89
|T10
|Joaquin Niemann
|-15
|66
|69
|69
|65
|269
|$133,000
|64
|T10
|Sam Saunders
|-15
|68
|69
|67
|65
|269
|$133,000
|64
|T10
|Wes Roach
|-15
|69
|67
|66
|67
|269
|$133,000
|64
|T10
|Lucas Glover
|-15
|67
|64
|69
|69
|269
|$133,000
|64
|T10
|Roger Sloan
|-15
|68
|65
|67
|69
|269
|$133,000
|64
|T10
|Bill Haas
|-15
|66
|68
|64
|71
|269
|$133,000
|64
|T16
|Viktor Hovland
|-14
|69
|69
|68
|64
|270
|$99,000
|0
|T16
|Cameron Tringale
|-14
|66
|66
|65
|73
|270
|$99,000
|52
|T18
|Ryan Palmer
|-13
|65
|71
|68
|67
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Brendon Todd
|-13
|66
|71
|67
|67
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Sam Ryder
|-13
|67
|67
|69
|68
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Adam Svensson
|-13
|70
|65
|68
|68
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Kyle Stanley
|-13
|68
|66
|68
|69
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Bud Cauley
|-13
|67
|67
|68
|69
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Scott Stallings
|-13
|69
|67
|66
|69
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T18
|Ryan Moore
|-13
|67
|67
|65
|72
|271
|$70,500
|42
|T26
|Tyler Duncan
|-12
|69
|69
|71
|63
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T26
|Brian Harman
|-12
|67
|67
|71
|67
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T26
|Roberto Castro
|-12
|68
|68
|69
|67
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T26
|Beau Hossler
|-12
|67
|68
|70
|67
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T26
|Nate Lashley
|-12
|67
|71
|65
|69
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T26
|Sung-jae Im
|-12
|68
|67
|67
|70
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T26
|Sepp Straka
|-12
|70
|67
|64
|71
|272
|$42,600
|30
|T33
|Freddie Jacobson
|-11
|67
|70
|69
|67
|273
|$33,150
|22
|T33
|Shawn Stefani
|-11
|70
|69
|67
|67
|273
|$33,150
|22
|T33
|Daniel Berger
|-11
|66
|66
|72
|69
|273
|$33,150
|22
|T33
|Nick Taylor
|-11
|67
|69
|66
|71
|273
|$33,150
|22
|T37
|Johnson Wagner
|-10
|68
|68
|73
|65
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Zach Johnson
|-10
|72
|67
|69
|66
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Doc Redman
|-10
|69
|65
|72
|68
|274
|$24,000
|0
|T37
|Pat Perez
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|68
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Michael Thompson
|-10
|71
|67
|68
|68
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-10
|67
|62
|76
|69
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Matthew Wolff
|-10
|67
|71
|67
|69
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Martin Laird
|-10
|65
|69
|70
|70
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Brice Garnett
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T37
|Sebastian Munoz
|-10
|70
|68
|64
|72
|274
|$24,000
|15
|T47
|Brandon Harkins
|-9
|67
|70
|70
|68
|275
|$15,620
|9
|T47
|Bronson Burgoon
|-9
|69
|65
|73
|68
|275
|$15,620
|9
|T47
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-9
|67
|70
|70
|68
|275
|$15,620
|9
|T47
|Anirban Lahiri
|-9
|74
|65
|68
|68
|275
|$15,620
|9
|T47
|Richy Werenski
|-9
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|$15,620
|9
|T47
|Sang-Moon Bae
|-9
|67
|71
|67
|70
|275
|$15,620
|9
|T53
|Adam Long
|-8
|64
|73
|72
|67
|276
|$13,960
|7
|T53
|Harold Varner III
|-8
|67
|65
|76
|68
|276
|$13,960
|7
|T53
|Cameron Davis
|-8
|66
|70
|70
|70
|276
|$13,960
|7
|T56
|Zack Sucher
|-7
|65
|74
|70
|68
|277
|$13,440
|5
|T56
|Tom Lovelady
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|68
|277
|$13,440
|5
|T56
|Ryan Blaum
|-7
|65
|73
|69
|70
|277
|$13,440
|5
|T56
|Luke Donald
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|71
|277
|$13,440
|5
|T56
|Peter Malnati
|-7
|67
|68
|71
|71
|277
|$13,440
|5
|T61
|Seamus Power
|-6
|69
|65
|75
|69
|278
|$13,020
|5
|T61
|J.J. Henry
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|70
|278
|$13,020
|5
|T63
|Whee Kim
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|$12,720
|4
|T63
|Stewart Cink
|-5
|68
|66
|73
|72
|279
|$12,720
|4
|T63
|Billy Hurley III
|-5
|72
|67
|67
|73
|279
|$12,720
|4
|66
|Kelly Kraft
|-4
|70
|67
|71
|72
|280
|$12,480
|4
|T67
|Austin Cook
|-3
|66
|72
|71
|72
|281
|$12,240
|3
|T67
|Josh Teater
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$12,240
|3
|T67
|Derek Fathauer
|-3
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$12,240
|3
|70
|John Senden
|-1
|67
|71
|71
|74
|283
|$12,000
|3
|–
|>Martin Piller
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|—
|210
|$11,760
|3
|–
|Wyndham Clark
|-3
|68
|71
|71
|—
|210
|$11,760
|3
|–
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-3
|66
|71
|73
|—
|210
|$11,760
|3
|–
|Dicky Pride
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|—
|211
|$11,280
|2
|–
|Joey Garber
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|—
|211
|$11,280
|2
|–
|Seth Reeves
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|—
|211
|$11,280
|2
|–
|Talor Gooch
|-2
|69
|69
|73
|—
|211
|$11,280
|2
|–
|Roberto Diaz
|-2
|62
|73
|76
|—
|211
|$11,280
|2
|–
|Anders Albertson
|-1
|72
|66
|74
|—
|212
|$10,920
|2
|–
|Chad Campbell
|E
|67
|72
|74
|—
|213
|$10,800
|2
Comments