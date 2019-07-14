How to watch the British Open on TV

British Open week has arrived and NBC Sports Group plans to offer 410 hours of TV and online programming surrounding the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
That includes 49 hours of live TV coverage of the Open, which returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951. The live TV coverage will include tee-to-green coverage from the opening day tee shot on Thursday until the final putt on Sunday.
Tiger Woods played Royal Portrush in a practice round Sunday. He didn’t touch a club for more than two weeks after his T-21 finish at Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open and has not played in competition since the Open ended four weeks ago. He’s played only 10 rounds of pro golf since his historic victory at the Masters in April. Woods sits one victory shy from Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins.
Golf Central’s “Live From The Open” features nearly 70 hours of news coverage from Royal Portrush, beginning Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will also offer “Midnight Drive,” a special 90-minute live pre-game show (Midnight-1:30 a.m. ET Thursday) that leads directly to the opening tee shot of the Open.
Here is the full schedule of NBC’s British Open TV coverage.
2019 British Open Week TV Coverage
(All Times Eastern)
Monday, July 15
Golf Channel
7-9 a.m.: Morning Drive
9-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: On The Range (via Sky Sports)
7-9 p.m.: Golf Central Live
9-10 p.m.: The Road to Royal Portrush
Tuesday, July 16
Golf Channel
6-10 a.m. & Noon-2 p.m.: Golf Central Live
10 a.m.-Noon: Morning Drive
9-10 p.m.: Vantage Point with Mike Tirico
Wednesday, July 17
Golf Channel
6-10 a.m. / Noon-2 p.m.: Golf Central Live From The Open
10 a.m.-Noon: Morning Drive
NBC Sports Network
11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers
Thursday, July 18
Golf Channel
Midnight-1:30 a.m.: Midnight Drive
1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – First Round
4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live
NBC Sports Network
11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers
Friday, July 19
Golf Channel
1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – Second Round
4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live
NBC Sports Network
11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers
Saturday, July 20
Golf Channel
5-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round
7-11 a.m.: Golf Central Live
3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live
NBC
7 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Open – Third Round
Sunday, July 21
NBC Sports Network
1-1:30 a.m.: The Men in Blazers
Golf Channel
4-7 a.m.: The Open – Third Round
7-9:45 a.m.: Golf Central Live
3-4 p.m.: Golf Central Live
NBC
7 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Open – Third Round
NBC Sports Network
10-10:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers
NBC Sports Group TV Coverage Breakdown
|Live Tournament Coverage
|49 Hours
|Tournament Replay Coverage
|29 Hours
|News Programming
|68.25 Hours
|Other Open-Themed Programming
|53.75 Hours
|TOTAL
|200 Hours (Linear Programming)
