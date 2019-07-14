Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Dylan Frittelli's clubs at the John Deere Classic

A complete list of the golf equipment Dylan Frittelli used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 John Deere Classic:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 70 shaft; Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (3), with KBS prototype shaft, X Forged (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey EXO Stroke Lab 2-Ball

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track

GRIPS: Gold Pride Z Grip

