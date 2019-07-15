Brian Harman gets into British Open field after Charles Howell III withdraws

With an eagle and two birdies in Charles Howell III’s final five holes at the John Deere Classic on Sunday to finish tied for sixth, the 40-year-old seemed ready for this week’s British Open at Royal Portrush.

Instead, Howell withdrew from the field Monday and Brian Harman is taking his place in the final major of 2019. Tournament officials have not released a reason for Howell’s withdrawal.

Howell missed the cut in the last two Open Championships following a four-year absence from the tournament. In 2011, his T-28 finish was his best result at the event.

Harman, who finished T-26 at the John Deere Classic, has appeared in four previous British Opens, missing the cut in 2015, 2017 and 2018. He’s the last man in the field at Royal Portrush this time around, barring another withdrawal.

The Georgia product has two PGA Tour titles to his name: the 2014 John Deere Classic and the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. Harman currently sits at No. 102 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Martin Kaymer and Kevin Tway are the next two names on the reserve list for the British Open, which gets underway on Thursday. John Daly and Kevin Na withdrew previously.