British Open Betting Odds: Rory McIlroy solo favorite, Tiger Woods tumbles to 20-1

Las Vegas oddsmakers Monday installed Rory McIlroy as the favorite to win the British Open this week in Northern Ireland.
McIlroy, who shot a 61 on the Royal Portrush Dunluce links course at age 16 before it was redesigned for the 148th Open Championship this week, had been co-mingled as a favorite with Brooks Koepka for the past few weeks.
McIlroy emerged as the lone 8-1 favorite to win the final major of 2019 on Monday, according to the latest from the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
A week ago, Koepka and McIlroy were each 8-1 to win the final major of 2019. McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, was 10-1 in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, bettors continue to move away from Tiger Woods, who has not played since fizzling at Pebble Beach for a T-21 finish in the U.S. Open 29 days ago. Woods has fallen to 20-1 to win his 16th major and 82nd PGA Tour event starting on Thursday.
Money continues to move toward toward Dustin Johnson, who was up to 10-1 this week after being 14-1 just two weeks ago.
Since winning the Masters on April 14, some 92 days ago, Woods has only played 10 rounds of competitive golf across three tournaments. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May before finishing T-9 at the Memorial.
BRITISH OPEN: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times | TV info | Photos
SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available
Woods goes for his fourth Claret Jug this week. He won the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006. He is grouped with the irascible Patrick Reed and the flammable Matthew Wallace. That group begins play at 10:10 a.m. ET (3:10 p.m. local time).
Woods played an 18-hole practice round with Reed on Sunday and played 18 more holes Monday with Rickie Fowler and Johnston.
Here are player-to-win odds for the 2019 British Open, as of Monday.
2019 British Open Betting Odds
|Player-by-player odds to win
|Rory McIlroy
|8/1
|Brooks Koepka
|10/1
|Dustin Johnson
|10/1
|Jon Rahm
|16/1
|Justin Rose
|20/1
|Tiger Woods
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|20/1
|Francesco Molinari
|25/1
|Rickie Fowler
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Justin Thomas
|25/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Jason Day
|30/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|30/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30/1
|Matt Kuchar
|30/1
|Henrik Stenson
|30/1
|Jordan Spieth
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Matt Wallace
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|60/1
|Sergio Garcia
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|80/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|80/1
|Phil Mickelson
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|100/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|100/1
|Viktor Hovland
|100/1
|Kevin Kisner
|125/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Zach Johnson
|150/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|150/1
|Branden Grace
|150/1
|Alex Noren
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|150/1
|Scott Piercy
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|150/1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Abraham Ancer
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Thomas Pieters
|200/1
|Si Woo Kim
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Jim Furyk
|200/1
|Cameron Smith
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Ryan Moore
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Padraig Harrington
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Charles Howell III
|200/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|250/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|250/1
|Ryan Palmer
|250/1
|Kurt Kitayama
|250/1
|Robert Macintyre
|250/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|250/1
|Cameron Champ
|250/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|250/1
|Andy Sullivan
|250/1
|Kevin Streelman
|300/1
|Andrea Pavan
|300/1
|Benjamin Herbert
|300/1
|Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
|300/1
|C.T. Pan
|300/1
|Kyle Stanley
|300/1
|J.B. Holmes
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Kevin Chappell
|300/1
|Romain Langasque
|300/1
|Joost Luiten
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300/1
|Robert Rock
|300/1
|Paul Waring
|300/1
|David Lipsky
|300/1
|Richard Sterne
|300/1
|Jason Kokrak
|300/1
|Tom Lewis
|300/1
|Mike Lorenz-Vera
|300/1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Callum Shinkwin
|500/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|500/1
|Ernie Els
|500/1
|Nino Bertasio
|500/1
|Nate Lashley
|500/1
|Doc Redman
|500/1
|Alexander Bjork
|500/1
|Alexander Levy
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|500/1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Zander Lombard
|500/1
|Oliver Wilson
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Paul Waring
|500/1
|Robert Rock
|500/1
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|1000/1
|Yuta Ikeda
|1000/1
|Shaun Norris
|1000/1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|1000/1
|Jake McLeod
|1000/1
|Prom Meesawat
|1000/1
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1000/1
|Yuki Inamori
|1000/1
|Tom Lehman
|1000/1
|Doyeob Mun
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Gunn Charoenkul
|1000/1
|Darren Clarke
|1000/1
|Mikumu Horikawa
|1000/1
|Matthias Schmid
|1000/1
|Garrick Porteous
|1000/1
|Jack Senior
|1000/1
|Matthew Baldwin
|1000/1
|Austin Connelly
|1000/1
|Brandon Wu
|1000/1
|Connor Syme
|1000/1
|Sam Locke
|1000/1
|Dongkyu Jang
|1000/1
|Andrew Wilson
|2000/1
|Yosuke Asaji
|2000/1
|Paul Lawrie
|2000/1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2000/1
|Thomas Thurloway
|3000/1
|Andrew Wilson
|3000/1
|Curtis Knipes
|3000/1
|Isidro Benitez
|3000/1
|Todd Hamilton
|3000/1
|David Duval
|3000/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Proposition Bets
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|-6000
|Exactly 2 Majors
|+1600
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|-180
|15.5 Under
|+150
|16.5 Over
|+300
|16.5 Under
|-400
|17.5 Over
|+600
|17.5 Under
|-900
|18.5 Over
|+1200
|18.5 Under
|-3000
2020 Ryder Cup Odds
|2020 Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis, Sept. 25-27, 2020
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
Comments