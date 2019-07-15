British Open Betting Odds: Rory McIlroy solo favorite, Tiger Woods tumbles to 20-1

Las Vegas oddsmakers Monday installed Rory McIlroy as the favorite to win the British Open this week in Northern Ireland.

McIlroy, who shot a 61 on the Royal Portrush Dunluce links course at age 16 before it was redesigned for the 148th Open Championship this week, had been co-mingled as a favorite with Brooks Koepka for the past few weeks.

McIlroy emerged as the lone 8-1 favorite to win the final major of 2019 on Monday, according to the latest from the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

A week ago, Koepka and McIlroy were each 8-1 to win the final major of 2019. McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, was 10-1 in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, bettors continue to move away from Tiger Woods, who has not played since fizzling at Pebble Beach for a T-21 finish in the U.S. Open 29 days ago. Woods has fallen to 20-1 to win his 16th major and 82nd PGA Tour event starting on Thursday.

Money continues to move toward toward Dustin Johnson, who was up to 10-1 this week after being 14-1 just two weeks ago.

Since winning the Masters on April 14, some 92 days ago, Woods has only played 10 rounds of competitive golf across three tournaments. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May before finishing T-9 at the Memorial.

BRITISH OPEN: Rounds 1 & 2 tee times | TV info | Photos

SPORTS FANS: Here are some of the best credit cards available

Woods goes for his fourth Claret Jug this week. He won the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006. He is grouped with the irascible Patrick Reed and the flammable Matthew Wallace. That group begins play at 10:10 a.m. ET (3:10 p.m. local time).

Woods played an 18-hole practice round with Reed on Sunday and played 18 more holes Monday with Rickie Fowler and Johnston.

Here are player-to-win odds for the 2019 British Open, as of Monday.

2019 British Open Betting Odds

Player-by-player odds to win Rory McIlroy 8/1 Brooks Koepka 10/1 Dustin Johnson 10/1 Jon Rahm 16/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Tiger Woods 20/1 Xander Schauffele 20/1 Francesco Molinari 25/1 Rickie Fowler 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Justin Thomas 25/1 Patrick Cantlay 25/1 Adam Scott 30/1 Hideki Matsuyama 30/1 Jason Day 30/1 Louis Oosthuizen 30/1 Bryson DeChambeau 30/1 Matt Kuchar 30/1 Henrik Stenson 30/1 Jordan Spieth 40/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Graeme McDowell 50/1 Matt Wallace 50/1 Gary Woodland 50/1 Marc Leishman 60/1 Tony Finau 60/1 Sergio Garcia 60/1 Shane Lowry 60/1 Ian Poulter 80/1 Patrick Reed 80/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 80/1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1 Phil Mickelson 100/1 Tyrrell Hatton 100/1 Webb Simpson 100/1 Eddie Pepperell 100/1 Viktor Hovland 100/1 Kevin Kisner 125/1 Bubba Watson 125/1 Martin Kaymer 125/1 Chez Reavie 125/1 Zach Johnson 150/1 Brandt Snedeker 150/1 Branden Grace 150/1 Alex Noren 150/1 Lee Westwood 150/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1 Sungjae Im 150/1 Scott Piercy 150/1 Daniel Berger 150/1 Bernd Wiesberger 150/1 Keegan Bradley 150/1 Abraham Ancer 150/1 Haotong Li 150/1 Aaron Wise 150/1 Danny Willett 150/1 Lucas Bjerregaard 200/1 Thomas Pieters 200/1 Si Woo Kim 200/1 Russell Knox 150/1 Byeong Hun An 200/1 Billy Horschel 200/1 Kevin Na 200/1 Jim Furyk 200/1 Cameron Smith 200/1 Charley Hoffman 200/1 Emiliano Grillo 200/1 Ryan Moore 200/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1 Padraig Harrington 200/1 Sung Kang 200/1 Joaquin Niemann 200/1 Luke List 200/1 Adam Hadwin 200/1 Charles Howell III 200/1 Erik van Rooyen 200/1 Paul Dunne 250/1 Dylan Frittelli 250/1 Ryan Palmer 250/1 Kurt Kitayama 250/1 Robert Macintyre 250/1 Rory Sabbatini 250/1 Cameron Champ 250/1 Jazz Janewattananond 250/1 Justin Harding 250/1 Keith Mitchell 250/1 Jimmy Walker 250/1 Ryan Fox 250/1 Jorge Campillo 250/1 Andy Sullivan 250/1 Kevin Streelman 300/1 Andrea Pavan 300/1 Benjamin Herbert 300/1 Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston 300/1 C.T. Pan 300/1 Kyle Stanley 300/1 J.B. Holmes 300/1 Richard Sterne 300/1 Andrew Putnam 300/1 Kevin Chappell 300/1 Romain Langasque 300/1 Joost Luiten 300/1 Adrian Otaegui 300/1 Robert Rock 300/1 Paul Waring 300/1 David Lipsky 300/1 Richard Sterne 300/1 Jason Kokrak 300/1 Tom Lewis 300/1 Mike Lorenz-Vera 300/1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 300/1 Chris Wood 500/1 Callum Shinkwin 500/1 Shubhankar Sharma 500/1 Ernie Els 500/1 Nino Bertasio 500/1 Nate Lashley 500/1 Doc Redman 500/1 Alexander Bjork 500/1 Alexander Levy 500/1 Shugo Imahira 500/1 Stewart Cink 500/1 Miguel Angel Jimenez 500/1 Brandon Stone 500/1 Zander Lombard 500/1 Oliver Wilson 500/1 Patton Kizzire 500/1 Paul Waring 500/1 Robert Rock 500/1 Dimitrios Papadatos 1000/1 Yuta Ikeda 1000/1 Shaun Norris 1000/1 Sang-Hyun Park 1000/1 Takumi Kanaya 1000/1 Jake McLeod 1000/1 Prom Meesawat 1000/1 Yoshinori Fujimoto 1000/1 Yuki Inamori 1000/1 Tom Lehman 1000/1 Doyeob Mun 1000/1 Chan Kim 1000/1 Gunn Charoenkul 1000/1 Darren Clarke 1000/1 Mikumu Horikawa 1000/1 Matthias Schmid 1000/1 Garrick Porteous 1000/1 Jack Senior 1000/1 Matthew Baldwin 1000/1 Austin Connelly 1000/1 Brandon Wu 1000/1 Connor Syme 1000/1 Sam Locke 1000/1 Dongkyu Jang 1000/1 Andrew Wilson 2000/1 Yosuke Asaji 2000/1 Paul Lawrie 2000/1 Mark Calcavecchia 2000/1 Thomas Thurloway 3000/1 Andrew Wilson 3000/1 Curtis Knipes 3000/1 Isidro Benitez 3000/1 Todd Hamilton 3000/1 David Duval 3000/1 * Golfer must tee off for action *

Tiger Woods Proposition Bets

How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019? Exactly 1 Major -6000 Exactly 2 Majors +1600 How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025? 15.5 Over -180 15.5 Under +150 16.5 Over +300 16.5 Under -400 17.5 Over +600 17.5 Under -900 18.5 Over +1200 18.5 Under -3000

2020 Ryder Cup Odds