British Open: Odds stacked against James Sugrue, other amateurs at Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – British Amateur champion James Sugrue has set himself a modest target in this week’s British Open: make the cut.

Good luck with that, James. The odds are stacked against you.

The Irishman earned his ticket to the 148th Open Championship by defeating Scotland’s Euan Walker at Pormarnock last month. The Cork native kicks off this year’s championship in the first group at 6:35 a.m. in the company of 2011 British Open champion Darren Clarke and Charley Hoffman.

“To make the cut is the first goal and I’ll go from there,” Sugrue said. “I don’t have any number in my head like top 20 or 30 or anything. I’m just going to try and make the cut, and most of all just enjoy myself and see where it takes me.”

The 22-year-old will have to hit a better tee shot on the opening hole than he did in his practice round Monday.

“I was actually quite nervous hitting my first tee shot today,” he admitted. “The grandstands just come right around you and there wasn’t even that many people in the grandstands so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like there on Thursday.

“I hit it miles right, almost out of bounds. You don’t want to hit it right on one. The rough is up to your knee and all you can do is hack it out.”

He can’t afford to be nervous Thursday or Friday or he’ll end up like the last four Irishmen who won the Amateur Championship. All four only lasted two rounds in the Open. Worse, 16 of the last 20 British Amateur champions have failed to make the weekend.

Romain Langasque (2015), Jin Jeong (2010), Matteo Manassero (2009) and Stuart Wilson (2004) are the only four of the last 20 to last four rounds. Italian Manassero takes pride of place in that quartet. He finished T-13 at Turnberry. Jeong was T-14 at St. Andrews, Wilson T-63 at Royal Troon and Langasque placed T-65 at St. Andrews.

No wonder Sugrue is listed at odds of 1000-1 with British bookmakers Ladbrokes. He’s not alone. Fellow amateurs Thomas Thurloway of England and Austrian Matthias Schmid, the European Amateur champion, are also 1000-1 shots. England’s Curtis Knipes is 2000-1. Japan’s Takumi Kanaya is 500-1. Stanford’s Brandon Wu, the world number five, has the lowest odds at 400-1.

You have to go back to 2015 at St. Andrews to find really impressive performances by unpaid players. That was the year Ireland’s Paul Dunne created a 54-hole stir. The then UAB player entered the final round tied for the lead with Jason Day.

Dunne stumbled to a 78 to place T-30. Oklahoma State’s Jordan Niebrugge took the silver medal as lowest amateur by finishing joint sixth. Georgia Tech’s Ollie Schniederjans was T-12.

There’s been some debate in recent years that an amateur could win the game’s oldest major. Those who support the theory say it can happen because the top British and Irish amateurs play so much links golf, and they are far better equipped and prepared than their predecessors.

None of the above six is likely to win this week’s championship, hence the reason the bookmakers are so generous with their odds. Sugrue will do well just to be around for the weekend.