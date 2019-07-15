British Open: Round 1 & 2 tee times, groups, TV information

Tee times for the British Open were announced Monday. The 148th Open Championship begins Thursday at Royal Portrush as the tournament returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

Among the featured groups in the final major of the year: 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy will be paired with 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Paul Casey. They begin play at 5:09 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Tiger Woods returns to play for the first time since his T-21 finish at Pebble Beach and the U.S. Open nearly a month ago. Woods will be part of a late-day grouping Thursday, joining Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace going out at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, who has won three major championships in the past 14 months, tries to win the final major of 2019 starting at 8:04 a.m. ET Thursday. He’s grouped with Louis Oosthuizen and Shubhankar Sharma.

For reference, Northern Ireland is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States. So a 1 p.m. tee time at Royal Portrush means play begins at 8 a.m. on the East Coast.

3x Champion Golfer @TigerWoods tees off alongside @mattsjwallace and @PReedGolf 🏌️‍♂️#TheOpen For the full list of tee times click here 👉 https://t.co/CGXiWpxYxi ⛳️ — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2019

2019 British Open Round 1 & 2 TV Info

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, July 18

Golf Channel

Midnight-1:30 a.m.: Midnight Drive

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – First Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers

Friday, July 19

Golf Channel

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Open – Second Round

4-5 p.m.: Golf Central Live

NBC Sports Network

11-11:30 p.m.: The Men in Blazers