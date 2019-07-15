British Open: Tiger Woods tees off with Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Local favorite and 2011 British Open champion Darren Clarke will hit the first shot of the 148th playing of the oldest championship in golf Thursday at Royal Portrush.

Three-time Claret Jug winner Tiger Woods will hit his first shot more than eight hours after Clarke kicks off the proceedings.

Woods, a victor in the Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, is off at 10:10 a.m. ET (3:10 p.m. local time) and playing alongside Patrick Reed and Matthew Wallace. Woods, who played an 18-hole practice round with Reed on Sunday, played another 18 holes Monday with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

Thursday will bring Woods’ first shot in competition since finishing in a tie for 21st in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach more than a month ago. It’s the second time this year Woods will go from one major to the next without a prep tournament. After winning the Masters – his fifth green jacket and 15th major – Woods didn’t play for more than a month and missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

“The breaks are always great for my golf,” Woods said Sunday. “I told you guys last year that I wasn’t going to play as much this year, and it’s going to turn out that way.”

Woods said he doesn’t fear doing too much too soon after not playing for more than a month. He had a bit more hop in his step on Monday under bright skies and played at a brisker pace.

“I do the same thing,” he said. “I start from the green back. I putt, chip, pitch, short irons, mid-irons, long irons, woods. And then eventually play. Nothing has changed. The only difference is that there are certain days I can do a little more than others.”

Clarke, who moved to Portrush when he was in his 20s, has spent more than a week showing off the town and the course which will play host to the Open for the first time since 1951. He has played practice rounds with the likes of Wallace, Adam Scott and Justin Rose.

Clarke hits the first shot at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari is playing at 4:58 a.m. ET alongside Scott and Bryson DeChambeau. Following that group at 5:09 a.m. ET is another local favorite, Rory McIlroy, who set the course record of 61 when he was 16. McIlroy will be joined by reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, Fowler is out with Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, who has won three of the last six majors and finished second in two others, is out with 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Shubhankar Sharma at 8:04 a.m. ET.

Johnson, the world No. 2, is playing with Jason Day and Keegan Bradley at 9:59 a.m. ET.

The last group – Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji and Ashton Turner – is off at 11:16 a.m. ET, nearly 10 hours after the first group starts.