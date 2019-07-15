Callaway's new Epic Flash Star clubs deliver distance for slower swingers

You are not going to see Callaway’s new Epic Star Flash woods or irons used by players on the PGA Tour or LPGA. You probably won’t see them being used at your local club championship either. These clubs are designed to help slow-swinging golfers do something elite players already do: swing faster.

Like the Epic Star family it replaces, the Epic Flash Star clubs are ultra-premium offerings made for slower-swinging golfers who want the lightest gear possible. The woods and irons have been given most of Callaway’s latest technologies, but make no mistake about it, saving weight and making these clubs easy to swing was the top priority.

Epic Flash Star driver

Price: $699.99 with UST Mamiya ATTAS Speed graphite shaft and Golf Pride JL00 grip

Specs: Carbon-fiber crown, cup face and adjustable weight. 10.5, 12, 13.5 degrees

Tipping the scale at just 266 grams, the Epic Flash Star was given an ultra-thin Flash face that was created by a computer using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Behind the hitting area are a pair of bars that join the sole and the triaxial carbon-fiber crown. Referred to as Jailbreak technology, the bars stiffen the front of the head, so it deforms less at impact and returns energy into the shot more efficiently.

The moveable weight in the back is lighter than the weight found in the standard Epic Flash driver, but it can still create a draw or fade bias.

The club comes standard at 45.5 inches with a 30-gram graphite shaft and 30-gram grip, making it 50 grams lighter than the standard Epic Flash driver. As a result, slower-swinging golfers should be able to generate more clubhead speed with the same effort.

Epic Flash Star fairway woods

Price: $399.99 with UST Mamiya ATTAS Speed graphite shaft and Golf Pride JL00 grip

Specs: Carbon-fiber crown and cup face design. Available as 3-wood, 5-wood, 7-wood, 9-wood, 11-wood

As with the driver, the Epic Star Flash fairway woods have a triaxial carbon-fiber crown that is exceptionally light and Jailbreak bars inside the head. They help the cup face produce more ball speed and distance. There is also a non-adjustable weight in the back to lower the center of gravity and pull it farther away from the face, which should encourage higher-flying shots.

While the standard Epic Flash fairway woods come with an adjustable hosel, the Epic Flash Star fairways have a bonded, non-adjustable hosel because it is lighter. For players who struggle to generate clubhead speed, the tradeoff is worth it. Plus, there are five lofts to chose from, so working with a fitter should allow golfers to find the fairway wood that produces the distance they need.

Epic Flash Star hybrids

Price: $325 with UST Mamiya ATTAS Speed graphite shaft and Golf Pride JL00 grip

Specs: Carbon-fiber crown, Carpenter 455 steel face cup. Available as 3-hybrid, 4-hybrid, 5-hybrid, 6-hybrid, 7-hybrid and 8-hybrid

Golfers who lack clubhead speed should consider using hybrids instead of long irons, and the Epic Flash Star hybrids are available all the way to an 8-iron replacement. That makes finding the ideal blend of hybrids and irons much easier.

The triaxial carbon-fiber crown weighs only 5 grams and compliments the metal-injection-molded tungsten weight inside the head to lower the center of gravity.

Epic Flash Star irons

Price: $325 each with UST Mamiya ATTAS Speed graphite shaft and Golf Pride JL00 grip

Specs: Hollow, forged 1025 carbon steel body, cup face design with urethane vibration-dampening system. 5-9, PW, AW, GW and SW available

Rounding out the lineup, the Epic Flash Star irons are distance-enhancing clubs designed to get the ball up quickly while providing a soft feel.

Behind the thin cup face, Callaway filled the hollow bodies with a material containing urethane microspheres. The material debuted in the Rogue irons and does not impede the face from flexing as it impacts the ball, but it does soak up excessive vibrations and enhances feel.

The urethane microspheres form a jacket around a metal-injection-molded tungsten weight. It lowers the center of gravity and helps produce a higher launch.

The lofts of the Epic Flash Star irons are extremely strong, with the 7-iron being 26 degrees and the pitching wedge being 38 degrees, but with the center of gravity being so low, shots still fly on a trajectory that matches a player’s expectations.