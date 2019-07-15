U.S. Junior Amateur: William Mouw, Karl Vilips tied for lead after Day 1

William Mouw and Karl Vilips shot first-round 69s on Monday and are tied for lead after Day 1 at the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

William Moll, Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Brett Roberts, Connor McKinney, Bo Jin and George Duangmanee all shot 1-under 70s and sit T-3.

Those nine golfers were the only ones in the field of 156 to break par on the first day. The 72nd U.S. Amateur is 36 holes of stroke play, followed by six rounds of match play, culminating with a 36-hole final on Saturday.

MORE: Leaderboard | Photo gallery

About six weeks ago, Mouw won the AJGA Thunderbird International Junior at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Inverness is playing 7,339 yards for the tournament. There were two weather delays on Monday, the first one lasted 1:14 and a second one lasted 35 minutes.