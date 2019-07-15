Tiger Woods' M5 driver among clubs tested at British Open, report says

The R&A chose Tiger Woods’ TaylorMade M5 driver among the clubs it tested after Monday’s pre-British Open practice rounds at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The drivers – 30 were tested last year – were checked to guarantee that their clubheads stayed within the legal limits.

A similar number of tests are being conducted this week and those tested were chosen at random, the R&A confirmed to Dylan Dethier of GOLF.com.

The tests measure the driver club-face and how it rebounds when hitting the ball.

Woods played a Monday practice round with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler before submitting his driver to testing, which was conducted on the Royal Portrush driving range, GOLF.com reported.

Tiger flashed the M5 often Monday during his practice round. And it was the subject of this pretty sweet social media post via TaylorMade.

Woods has not played since his T-21 finish at the U.S. Open on June 16. He’s only played 10 rounds of competitive golf since his historic victory at Augusta National 92 days ago. Woods is shooting for his fourth Claret Jug, 16th major title and 82nd career PGA Tour victory this week.

He goes out with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed Thursday at 10:10 a.m. ET (3:10 p.m. local time) at Royal Portrush.

The M5 driver was first used by Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year and he has used it ever professionally ever since.