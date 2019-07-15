Titleist U500, U510 utility irons deliver distance and forgiveness

Gear: Titleist U500, U510 utility irons

Price: $250 with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90 shaft and TK grip

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel body with SUP-10 stainless steel face and internal tungsten weights

Available: August 30

Titleist utility irons have been popular among professionals and elite amateurs for more than a decade, going back to the 503H irons and 712U irons in the mid-2000s and early 2010s. Those clubs combined hollow bodies and flat faces to boost ball speed while still allowing better players to shape shots.

Eventually the T-MB irons took their place, and pros such as Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and many others added one or two to their bags. Titleist even made full sets of 716 and 718 T-MB irons for golfers who wanted more ball speed from a classic-looking club.

In late May the company took its latest utility irons, the U500 and U510, to the PGA Tour for the first time. Now Titleist is making them available to the public.

Replacing the T-MB irons, Titleist is not planning to make full sets of either the U500 or the U510. Instead, it is focused on designing these clubs as long-iron replacements for players who want the ball speed and distance of a hybrid but prefer the looks and control they associate with an iron.

The U500 and U510 are both cast from 17-4 stainless steel and feature a forged, L-shaped SUP-10 stainless steel face that wraps under the leading edge and into the sole. It is extremely thin, so it can flex more efficiently at the moment of impact and create more ball speed, especially on shots hit low in the hitting area.

Titleist also designed both clubs with large pieces of tungsten in the heel and toe areas to increase stability and forgiveness. In the U500 there is an average of 98 grams of tungsten, while the U510 has an average of 95 grams. By adding the weights internally, Titleist designers were able to create perimeter weighting without sacrificing the looks that better players demand.

In addition to making the irons more stable at impact, especially on off-center hits, the tungsten also lowers the center of gravity. That should help golfers produce higher-launching shots that stop faster on the greens.

The U500 – which will be available as a 2-iron (17 degrees), 3-iron (20 degrees) and 4-iron (23 degrees) – is the smaller of the two new offerings and has less offset and a thinner topline than the 718 T-MB irons.

The U510 is larger, has a slightly thicker topline, a wider sole and a lower profile that should inspire confidence at address. It will be available as a 1-iron (16 degrees), 2-iron (18 degrees), 3-iron (20 degrees) and 4-iron (22 degrees).

Both the U500 and the U510 come standard with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black graphite shaft because more and more pros are opting for graphite shafts in their utility and driving irons. A variety of graphite and steel shafts options are available at no upcharge through custom order.